Cowboys Receive Promising News on Superstar Free Agent Pass Rusher

The Dallas Cowboys will be in the market for a game-changer on the edge this offseason. After struggling on defense throughout the 2025 campaign, Jerry Jones has made it clear that he's willing to borrow from the future to address their biggest need.

Reports coming out of the NFL combine have the Cowboys eyeing a blockbuster trade, with Albert Breer naming them a landing spot for Maxx Crosby. While Crosby is an excellent pass rusher, the cost to acquire him from the Las Vegas Raiders would be steep.

Fortunately, other options are now available that wouldn't require surrendering draft capital. On Tuesday, it was reported that the Cincinnati Bengals won't use the franchise tag on Trey Hendrickson, meaning the 2024 NFL sack leader will become an unrestricted free agent.

Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson is not being tagged and now will become an unrestricted free agent. pic.twitter.com/ZyJn4eN6cj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 3, 2026

Originally selected by the New Orleans Saints in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft, Hendrickson developed into a star. He had a breakout season in 2020, recording 13.5 sacks for New Orleans. He then cashed in during free agency, signing a four-year, $60 million contract with Cincinnati.

Hendrickson landed an extension in 2023, but when he and the Bengals couldn't come to terms on a new deal ahead of the 2025 season, Hendrickson was allowed to seek a trade partner. Eventually, the Bengals agreed to increase his salary for the year, but he was still scheduled for free agency in 2026.

That led to continued trade rumors, and the Cowboys were often named a landing spot as they sought to replace Micah Parsons. Hendrickson was never dealt, however, and finished the season on the IR due to a core-muscle injury that requires surgery.

Trey Hendrickson will need to show he's healthy before being signed

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson celebrates the win after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Hendrickson should have plenty of suitors in free agency, but every team will want to know where he's at with his rehab.

Already 31 years old, any team that signs Hendrickson will be doing so with the short-term in mind. That means they'll want to know when he will be at full speed. Ideally, he will be ready to go by Week 1, but teams will want their medical staff to evaluate him before making any commitment.

If healthy, he would make a lot of sense for the Cowboys, especially since they would be able to keep both of their picks in Round 1 of the NFL draft.