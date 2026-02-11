4 NFL Free Agents Cowboys Can Realistically Sign This Offseason

Despite going 7-9-1 in 2025, the Dallas Cowboys have confidence that they can contend this coming season.

That's why Jerry Jones has made comments about busting the budget as they attempt to bolster the roster. Of course, they first have to figure out their salary cap, with the Cowboys estimated at $29 million over the limit.

The good news is that they have contracts they can restructure to free up plenty of space, which will allow them to go after these four realistic free agent targets.

Devin Bush, Linebacker

A first-round pick for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019, Devin Bush is coming off his best season as a pro. In his second year with the Cleveland Browns, Bush had 125 tackles, three interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns.

He finished as a top 10 linebacker in overall grade, coverage grade, and run defense, according to PFF.

Following his big season, Spotrac estimates his market value at over $26.7 million, which might be a bit rich for the Cowboys. That said, it wouldn't be surprising to see the value for Bush come in slightly lower than this due to concerns about consistency from previous seasons. If that happens, it would allow Dallas to get involved in the bidding.

Tyler Allgeier, Running Back

Dallas wants to re-sign Javonte Williams, but his price tag could be too high following his breakout season. The good news is that they can find a decent replacement in Tyler Allgeier.

As a rookie in 2022, Allgeier had 1,035 yards. Since then, he's been the No. 2 back behind Bijan Robinson, but has performed well when given a chance.

At 5-foot-10 and 225-pounds, he has the size Brian Schottenheimer likes and fits well in the Cowboys' zone running game. Allgeier isn't expected to break the bank, so he could remain an option even as a backup if they do retain Williams.

Reed Blankenship, Safety

Dallas hired Philadelphia Eagles defensive pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach Christian Parker as their new defensive coordinator. That could help them land Reed Blankenship in free agency.

Blankenship had nothing but praise for Parker when asked about his former coach, leading to a belief that there could be a reunion. Spotrac estimates Blankenship's value at just over $7 million, which would be fair for a safety who could help the entire secondary learn the new system quickly.

Trey Hendrickson, EDGE

There are calls for the Cowboys to trade for Maxx Crosby, but it might be smarter to target Trey Hendrickson in free agency and keep all their draft capital. Hendrickson is recovering from core muscle surgery, but is still one of the best pass rushers in the game.

For Hendrickson, Spotrac estimates his deal to be two-years and $50.89 million. That's an ideal price range for the Cowboys, and it would give them a leader for their defensive line without preventing them from drafting a long-term starter.

