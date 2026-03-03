Would Maxx Crosby Make Dallas Cowboys Legit Super Bowl Contender?

Rumors have been circulating once again involving Maxx Crosby and the Dallas Cowboys. Crosby, one of the league's premier pass rushers, has spent his entire seven-year career with the Las Vegas Raiders, but that relationship became rocky late in the 2025 campaign.

Crosby expressed a desire to stay in Las Vegas despite their struggles, and despite plenty of interest at the trade deadline. That reportedly changed when the Raiders placed him on the IR for the final two games of the season, even though Crosby still wanted to play.

Las Vegas hasn't shown much desire to trade Crosby, but Albert Breer believes a deal will happen, and he even says it could take place before the start of NFL free agency. He named several teams as suitors, including the Cowboys.

Adding Crosby won't be cheap for the Cowboys. Not only would they need to surrender at least one of their two first-round picks, but the five-time Pro Bowler also has a cap hit of nearly $35.8 million in 2026. The good news is that his number goes down in the following years, but the Cowboys don't have much space this season.

Dallas also has to figure out how to get George Pickens' salary on the books, with Pickens set to make around $28 million on the franchise tag. That said, Jerry Jones is adamant that he wants to chase a title, so this could be the offseason he swings for the fences.

Does Maxx Crosby make the Cowboys Super Bowl contenders?

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby looks on from the sideline during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Dallas had an elite offense in 2025, and there's no denying they could have kept pace with any team that was in the postseason. The problem was that their defense was comically bad.

Adding Crosby would help, but the question is whether that would be enough to make them contenders. The honest answer is no. At least not by adding Crosby alone.

Dallas has so many holes on defense that even Crosby's addition wouldn't be enough. Sure, he would make a major impact, but if opposing offenses figure out a way to minimize his impact, there would be far too many holes to exploit.

That said, the Cowboys could be contenders with Crosby, as long as they still find a way to add a few more competent players, with linebacker, safety, and slot cornerback all being areas of need.