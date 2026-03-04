Cowboys Should Target 2x Super Bowl Champ CB As Bargain Free Agent

It is no secret that one of the Dallas Cowboys' biggest goals for the NFL offseason is to improve on the defensive side of the ball, especially when it comes to the league-worst pass defense.

Luckily, the Cowboys hired a perfect man for the rebuild in first-time defensive coordinator Christian Parker, who previously developed superstar cornerbacks during stints with the Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos.

With Parker implementing his new system in Dallas, it will be crucial to add players who can fit into the scheme, including some versatile and athletic defensive backs.

The Cowboys are historically known as bargain hunters during free agency, so it would not be a surprise to see the team dig deep for some value. One player who could fit the bill is Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams, a two-time Super Bowl champion, who is projected to land a one-year, $1.5 million contract.

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams runs on the field for warm-ups against the Baltimore Ravens | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report recently shared the best free agent values at each position for teams to target when the new league year begins next week, with the Cowboys named a potential suitor for Williams.

"A 26-year-old former fourth-round pick, Williams ranked in the top 10 among qualified NFL corners in terms of yards allowed per target in both 2023 and 2024 before getting lost within a deep Kansas City secondary in 2025. He struggled as a rookie in 2022 but was on an upward trajectory before barely playing this year," Gagnon wrote.

"Williams is another under‑the‑radar option hitting the market after a largely forgotten 2025, but the underlying advanced stats and his intriguing combination of size, length and athleticism indicate he could still turn into a very good starter in this league."

At $1.5 million for one year, Williams would certainly be worth a flier. If Parker can work his magic in Dallas and restore Williams to the level he was in 2023 and 2024, the Cowboys secondary would immediately get a boost who comes with playoff and Super Bowl experience.

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams arrives prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles Arrowhead Stadium | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

We'll have to see if Dallas ends up being a fit and Williams' new home. The 2026 NFL calendar year officially begins on Wednesday, March 11, at 4:00 p.m. ET. Negotiations with pending free agents can begin during the league's "legal tampering" period, which begins on Monday, March 9, at noon ET.