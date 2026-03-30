Cowboys Named Top Fit For Former NFC East Rival Linebacker

Jerry Jones promised the Dallas Cowboys would be busy this offseason fixing their porous defense.

The jury is still out on determining the effectiveness of their offseason moves, but the Cowboys did add several new faces. The biggest names are EDGE Rashan Gary and safety Jalen Thompson. Dallas also added some underrated help with safety P.J. Locke and cornerback Cobie Durant.

That said, they still haven’t done anything at inside linebacker. In fact, they’ve only gotten thinner at the position with Christian Parker revealing that Marist Liufau was moving to the EDGE. This leaves them with DeMarvion Overshown, Shemar James, and Justin Barron to lean on.

Dallas is expected to add help in the 2026 NFL draft, but even adding a rookie to the mix won’t be enough. That’s why Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport says they should target former New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke in free agency.

”The Cowboys have made an effort to better that defense with the addition of safety Jalen Thompson and a trade for edge-rusher Rashan Gary, but the Dallas D still has multiple needs—including at inside linebacker,” Davenport wrote.

“The Cowboys have some young talent at the position in DeMarvion Overshown and Shemar James, but the former can't stay healthy and the latter is largely unproven. Bobby Okereke is not—over seven seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and New York Giants, the 29-year-old has started 95 games and surpassed 130 total tackles four times, including 143 stops with the G-Men in 2025. He also has extensive experience wearing the "green dot" helmet communicator and relaying the defensive signals.”

Okereke signed a four-year deal with the Giants in 2023 following a four-year stint with the Indianapolis Colts. He played well for New York, even recording 143 tackles in 2025.

Cowboys know Bobby Okereke well

New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke leaves the field after losing to the Chicago Bears. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Still, the change at head coach led to some tough decisions and Okereke was released. He has yet to find a new home, but the Cowboys know what he brings to the table. Not only did they face him as a rival, but offensive coordinator Klayton Adams went against Okereke in practice when he was an offensive assistant and Okereke played for the Colts.

Even with their knowledge of Okereke and the need at the position, the Cowboys are unlikely to make a move at this point until after the draft. If they’re not comfortable with the depth chart following that weekend, they could show interest in Okereke or another veteran option.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —