Brian Schottenheimer hints Jaydon Blue could return to Cowboys lineup in Week 18

There was no shortage of excitement when the Dallas Cowboys used the 149th overall pick in Round 5 of the 2025 NFL draft on Texas running back Jaydon Blue. The explosive back not only played a position of great need, but also offered sub-4.4 speed, which has been another need on offense for Dallas.

That excitement slowly waned as Blue failed to see the field early in the season. He eventually got a shot when Miles Sanders was injured, but managed just 65 yards on 22 carries before being surpassed by Malik Davis.

With just one game to play in the season, Blue is running out of time to impress the coaching staff. The good news for him, however, is that head coach Brian Schottenheimer said there's a chance he plays this weekend. He also said Blue is a dynamic runner, who just has to learn to be consistent.

"He is still a dynamic runner, he is learning the National Football League and what it takes to be great and have a great game or a good carry. The way you sustain success to be consistent is the standard all the time and so I think he is learning that."

HC Brian Schottenheimer on RB Jaydon Blue's rookie season.



Blue recorded 1,098 yards from scrimmage during his final season with the Longhorns, especially standing out as a receiving threat out of the backfield. That's an area where Dallas could stand to improve, which is why it would be ideal to get Blue snaps in Week 18 to see what he offers.

Javonte Williams' shoulder injury could open the door for Jaydon Blue

Dallas Cowboys RB Javonte Williams runs onto the field for warmups before the game against the Washington Commanders. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Blue hasn't been able to earn the trust of the coaching staff, leading to his inactive status week after week. Against the New York Giants, however, they might not have a choice.

Javonte Williams has put together the best season of his career, but he was unable to finish the game in Week 17 due to a nagging shoulder injury. With nothing to play for, the Cowboys could decide to shut Williams down and allow him to rest.

Even if they don't keep Williams out for the entire game, there's a chance they bring three running backs to the active roster, just in case Williams has more issues with the injury. If either scenario plays out, Blue must find a way to take advantage.

