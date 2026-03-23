The Dallas Cowboys have been busy adding to their roster this offseason as the 2026 NFL Draft approaches.

Dallas has retooled its defense with some new names but the Cowboys are now retaining a familiar face to help address the depth this offseason.

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Per reports from Jon Machota of The Athletic, the Cowboys have re-signed cornerback Corey Ballentine to a one-year deal.

Ballentine, 29, was sixth-round pick the New York Giants in the 2019 NFL Draft. He's appeared in games for six different teams in his career.

Dallas Cowboys Make Another Roster Retention

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Ballentine appeared in just five games for the Cowboys this past season, posting two total tackles.

He was signed to the Cowboys' active roster on Christmas Eve after spending most of the year on the practice squad.

Ballentine made the most notable impact of his career during a three-year stint with the Green Bay Packers from 2022 to 2024. In that span, he appeared in 37 games (seven starts) while posting 54 total tackles (38 solo), two forced fumbles, seven pass breakups and one interception.

He also spent time with the New York Giants, New York Jets, Detroit Lions and New England Patriots.

With the Giants, Ballentine appeared in 22 games with four starts while returning 19 kickoffs for 447 yards.

Green Bay Packers cornerback Corey Ballentine leaves the field in the second half against the New York Jets at Lambeau Field. | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin/Imagn Images

Overall, Ballentine can bring some veteran experience to the Dallas roster as a depth piece with a solid amount of snaps under his belt.

Ballentine is the latest offseason retention for the Cowboys, who are keeping some familiar faces as well. Dallas is bringing back wide receiver George Pickens, running back Javonte Williams, defensive end Sam Williams, kicker Brandon Aubrey and offensive lineman TJ Bass.

In free agency, the Cowboys have also signed Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson to a three-year, $36 million deal while adding Detroit Lions defensive end Tyrus Wheat, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Sam Howell, Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia, Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke and San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Matt Hennessy.