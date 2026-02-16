Cowboys Predicted to Ship Out $21.5 Million Defender in Head-Scratching Trade

The Dallas Cowboys have a lot of money dedicated to defensive tackles in 2026, with Quinnen Williams, Osa Odighizuwa, and Kenny Clark all among the top six cap hits for the franchise this season.

Of the three, Clark has had his salary discussed more than any other as he enters the final year of his current deal. Set to count $21.5 million against the cap, Clark has been seen as a potential salary cap casualty, while the idea of a restructure is also on the table.

MORE: HOF Coach Gives Honest Assessment of Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer's First Year

ESPN's Bill Barnwell floats another idea, however, as he says the Cowboys could work out a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals. He believes this would offer cap relief for Dallas, while helping Cincinnati shore up its defensive line. He says Clark made sense for the Cowboys in 2025, but that's no longer the case since his contract is skyrocketing.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Kenny Clark reacts on the bench in the second half against the Denver Broncos. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"Acquired as part of the Micah Parsons deal, Clark's contract was a relative bargain in 2025, given that the Cowboys were on the hook for only his $1.3 million base salary and another $1 million in per-game roster bonuses. Clark wasn't single-handedly able to fix Dallas' defense, but he also wasn't the problem," Barnwell wrote.

"In 2026, though, Clark is set to make $21.5 million -- $11 million of which comes due in a mid-March roster bonus. He projects to have the fifth-largest cap hit of any Cowboys player. The problem is that the fourth-largest cap hit belongs to fellow defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, whom the Cowboys sent two premium picks to the Jets to acquire at the trade deadline. And the sixth-largest cap hit belongs to fellow tackle Osa Odighizuwa, whose $16.25 million base salary is guaranteed."

Barnwell's suggested trade package should be non-starter for Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Kenny Clark against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The problem with Barnwell's idea is that his trade proposal offers nothing of significance for Dallas outside of cap savings. He suggests the Cowboys would receive a sixth-round pick in exchange for Clark and a seventh-round pick.

MORE: Cowboys Predicted to Land Explosive Offensive Playmaker in Free Agency

Simply swapping late picks to move on from Clark is a head-scratching move, especially with Barnwell suggesting that Clark would rework his deal in Cincinnati. Instead, it would make more sense for the Cowboys to restructure his contract rather than receive such a little return on investment for a talented player.

3 Dallas Cowboys Entering Make-or-Break Offseasons

New Cowboys 2026 Mock Draft Includes Pick 12 Stunner, Underrated EDGE

Top 6 Trade Suitors for Cowboys WR George Pickens Revealed

4 Cowboys Players Who Brian Schottenheimer Could Cut This Offseason

Dak Prescott Predicted To Make Cowboys History With Major 2026 NFL Award