Cowboys Share Heartfelt Statement on Superfan Carolyn Price's Passing

The Dallas Cowboys organization is mourning the loss of a beloved member of the Cowboys Nation family, longtime superfan Carolyn Price.

"Ms. Price," as she was affectionately known, passed away at age 82 following a bout with cancer, her family revealed on social media. Price was often referred to as the No. 1 Dallas Cowboys fan.

Ms. Price was a regular at Cowboys training camp in Oxnard and at games, known for her enthusiasm and calling out player names. She was also friends with owner Jerry Jones and his wife, Gene.

MORE: Tributes for Dallas Cowboys Superfan 'Ms. Price' Pour Out After Passing

Following news of her passing, the Cowboys organization dropped a heartfelt statement to recognize her fandom and impact on the Dallas community.

Dallas Cowboys fan Carolyn Price at the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. | Erich Schlegel-Imagn Images

“The way Mrs. Price loved the Cowboys was truly priceless. She was one of a kind and expressed her special love and care for players, coaches, staff, and all things Cowboys, in every way she could for decades," the statement read.

"We will always hear her voice calling out our names and offering her support. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones.”

MORE: Key 2026 Dallas Cowboys NFL Offseason Dates & Events

Several tributes poured out after the news went public, with Cowboys beat writers and players expressing their condolences to the Price family. Among them was rising star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown.

"Saddened by the news of Miss Price. Cowboys Nation will truly miss your presence, but your spirit will forever live on! Condolences to the family," Overshown wrote on X.

#Cowboys super fan Mrs. Carolyn Price 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 RIP pic.twitter.com/ZV9K2WBnDf — Law Nation Sports (@LawsNation) February 10, 2026

It is a major loss for Cowboys Nation and one that will immediately be felt when training camp kicks off ahead of next season. Ms. Price will be severely missed.

Our deepest condolences go out to Price's family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.

