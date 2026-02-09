Former Dallas Cowboys Who Won Super Bowl 60 With Seattle Seahawks

The Dallas Cowboys may have been watching Super Bowl 60 from home after missing the NFL playoffs for a second straight season, but there were some familiar names on the field at Levi's Stadium in San Francisco on Sunday night.

Following the Seattle Seahawks' dominant win over the New England Patriots, two former Cowboys players and one former assistant can now call themselves Super Bowl champions.

For star defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, it was a special moment after leaving the Cowboys for the Seahawks last offseason after spending 11 years in Dallas.

After signing with Seattle, Lawrence called his shot and turned it into reality.

“Dallas is my home, it’s my family’s home, but I know for sure I wasn’t going to win a Super Bowl there,” Lawrence told the Hawk Blogger podcast after signing in free agency.

#Seahawks DE DeMarcus Lawrence after signing in Seattle in March: “Dallas is my home… But I know for sure I’m not gonna win a Super Bowl there.”



Lawrence has now won the Super Bowl.pic.twitter.com/v6j9MoGsHD — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 9, 2026

During Super Bowl 60, Lawrence recorded two tackles, one quarterback hit, and one pass defensed. It was the perfect way for Lawrence to cap off a stellar 2025 campaign, earning his fifth Pro Bowl nod after recording 53 tackles, 20 quarterback hits, 11 tackles for a loss, six sacks, and two defensive touchdowns.

The other former Cowboys player to win a Super Bowl ring is Eric Saubert, a backup tight end who had a brief stint in Dallas. Saubert was a member of the Cowboys' practice squad in 2023, appearing in one game in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Rams.

The final person who was with the Cowboys before joining Seattle is former Dallas defensive line coach Aden Durde, who was with the team from 2021-2023. He joined Seattle in 2024 as defensive coordinator, before reuniting with Lawrence this season and becoming a Super Bowl champ.

Congratulations to the former Cowboys players on reaching the ultimate goal. Let's hope the current Dallas stars will be able to find the same success while they are with the team.

