Dallas Cowboys' Way-Too-Early 2027 Super Bowl Odds Released

The 2025-26 NFL season is officially in the books, following the Seattle Seahawks' big win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 60. Now, as every team across the league turns to the offseason, we have received a way-too-early look at the Super Bowl 61 odds.

While a lot can change before next season with free agency and the NFL Draft in the coming months, the sportsbooks have tabbed the early favorites for next year.

Unfortunately for the Dallas Cowboys, they once again face long odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at +3500. That means a $100 bet on the Cowboys would land a $3,500 payday.

MORE: NFL Insider Says Cowboys Could Tag-and-Trade Star WR George Pickens

The favorites, meanwhile, are the reigning champion Seahawks (+950) and Los Angeles Rams (+950). Favored in the AFC is the Buffalo Bills, who sit at +1100.

Seattle Seahawks players celebrate with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While the Cowboys are longshots, they have the second-best odds in the NFC East, following the Philadelphia Eagles (+1300). The Washington Commanders sit at +6000, while the New York Giants bring up the rear at +7000.

Super Bowl 61 is scheduled to take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, February 14, 2027.

A full look at the way-too-early Super Bowl odds for next season can be seen below, via DraftKings Sportsbook.

MORE: Cowboys Listed Among Teams That Should Pursue Trade For T.J. Watt

Way-Too-Early 2027 Super Bowl Odds

View of the Lombardi Trophy ahead of Super Bowl 60. | Javier Arce/La Voz

Seattle Seahawks (+950)

Los Angeles Rams (+950)

Buffalo Bills (+1100)

Philadelphia Eagles (+1300)

New England Patriots (+1300)

Baltimore Ravens (+1300)

Los Angeles Chargers (+1400)

Green Bay Packers (+1400)

Detroit Lions (+1400)

Kansas City Chiefs (+1500)

San Francisco 49ers (+1700)

Houston Texans (+1900)

Denver Broncos (+1900)

Jacksonville Jaguars (+2000)

Chicago Bears (+2500)

Cincinnati Bengals (+2800)

Dallas Cowboys (+3500)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+4000)

Washington Commanders (+6000)

Pittsburgh Steelers (+6000)

Minnesota Vikings (+6000)

Indianapolis Colts (+6000)

New York Giants (+7000)

Atlanta Falcons (+8000)

Tennessee Titans (+10000)

New Orleans Saints (+10000)

Carolina Panthers (+10000)

Cleveland Browns (+15000)

New York Jets (+18000)

Las Vegas Raiders (+18000)

Miami Dolphins (+20000)

Arizona Cardinals (+20000)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

New Cowboys 2026 Mock Draft Takes Wild Turn With Shock WR Pick in Round 1

6 Dallas Cowboys Dream Targets in 2026 NFL Free Agency

Cowboys Urged to Trade First-Round Pick for All-Pro Pass Rusher

Pending Free Agent George Pickens Being Recruited by NFC Rival, Per CeeDee Lamb

Cowboys 'Most Likely' Cap Casualties Include 53-Game Starter, All-Pro DT