Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Signals Intentions on Key Free Agent's Future

The NFL Free Agency period is just over a month from kicking off. The period will be critical for the Dallas Cowboys as the franchise needs to retain a few key players, along with making some additions, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Dallas is starting to build a foundation around head coach Brian Schottenheimer and quarterback Dak Prescott. The steps the Cowboys take this offseason will define whether the franchise can return to being a playoff contender.

MORE: New Cowboys 2026 Mock Draft Takes Wild Turn With Shock WR Pick in Round 1

Over the last three seasons, Pro Bowl kicker Brandon Aubrey has established himself as a fixture in Dallas. He's been an example of consistency with a powerful leg to boot, connecting on nearly 90% of his field goal attempts and hitting 35 kicks from 50+ yards.

For the first time in his NFL career, Aubrey is up for free agency. The Cowboys aren't planning to let him go anywhere.

Dallas Cowboys Want To Keep Brandon Aubrey

Dec 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey (17) kicks a field goal during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Shortly after it was announced that Dallas would play in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 2026, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones met with the media.

Jones made it clear that the franchise has every intention of bringing Aubrey back. That isn't much of a surprise, even though the 30-year-old missed six kicks in his final nine games.

Aubrey is a restricted free agent, meaning the Cowboys will be able to match any offer he receives from another team. He's wrapping up a three-year/$2.695 million deal and is slated to receive a raise, considering his status as arguably the top kicker in the league.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys' 2026 NFL Honors Finalists, Full List of Players Up For Awards

“We obviously want to keep him. We know what he’s meant to us and have no complaints to what he can mean to us. We’ll work through this," Jones said, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Nick Harris.

Aubrey wasn't even supposed to be in this position. He's had quite the journey to the NFL. Aubrey grew up a soccer player, spending a short stint in the MLS Next Pro league. He was released by Bethlehem Steel FC in 2019, leading Aubrey to take a shot at kicking.

Following two seasons in the USFL, Aubrey got his opportunity in Dallas and he hasn't looked back.

Aubrey has been named to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro team for three straight years. He's set countless NFL records, including most consecutive made field goals to begin a career (36), most field goals of 60 or more yards in a single season (3), and most 60+ yard field goals in a career (6).

Overall, Aubrey has made 112/127 field goal attempts and 126/130 extra-point attempts. He's also recorded 159 touchbacks on 298 kickoffs.

New Cowboys 2026 Mock Draft Takes Wild Turn With Shock WR Pick in Round 1

6 Dallas Cowboys Dream Targets in 2026 NFL Free Agency

Cowboys Urged to Trade First-Round Pick for All-Pro Pass Rusher

Pending Free Agent George Pickens Being Recruited by NFC Rival, Per CeeDee Lamb

Cowboys 'Most Likely' Cap Casualties Include 53-Game Starter, All-Pro DT