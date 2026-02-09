Cowboys Land in Terrible Spot in Way-Too-Early 2026 NFL Power Rankings

The Super Bowl is behind us, so we're officially moving on to the 2026 NFL season. For the Dallas Cowboys, they've already been working hard to ensure this year is better than last.

Dallas made a move at defensive coordinator, going with Christian Parker, who spent the past two seasons as the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive passing game coordinator. Their search for the new DC, as well as the ensuing staff hires, has given the fan base hope that 2026 can be different.

Outside perceptions remain unchanged, however, as the Cowboys have to prove they can be trusted before they will be given any respect. That's evident in an early NFL power ranking from Pro Football Sports Network's Jacob Infante, who has Dallas ranked 19th overall.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

"The Dallas Cowboys’ acquisitions of Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson at the 2025 NFL trade deadline indicate they’re in win-now mode, and the pressure will be applied heavily starting next season. Their defense improved with those players on the roster, but there are still several additions needed on that side of the ball," Infante wrote.

"That said, the Cowboys’ offense is good enough to keep them in games, regardless. George Pickens’ impending free agency is a big story going into this offseason, but Dak Prescott will have a good offensive line and good weapons to work with either way."

The Dallas Cowboys are already in win-now mode

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during warmups before the game against the Washington Commanders. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Dallas head coach Brian Schottenheimer is entering his second season in the role, but he's already going to feel the pressure.

After putting up one of the best offensive performances we've seen in years, Schottenheimer has given Jones enough confidence to "bust the budget" this offseason and chase a title. The faith Jones is showing is expected to lead to the franchise tage for George Pickens, which would keep the offense in tact.

Dallas is also expected to focus on defense with their two picks in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft. Jones will expect that, plus any other moves in free agency, to be enough to improve their defense.

Throw in the fact that Parker feels like a Schottenheimer hire, and the pressure to win now will be on the Cowboys in 2026.

