New Todd McShay 2026 Mock Draft Lands Cowboys Unexpected 'Game-Wrecking' Picks

The Dallas Cowboys are aiming for a bounce-back year and return to the NFL Playoffs after missing out on the postseason for a second straight year.

Dallas has made it clear that one of the main focuses is improving on defense, with new defensive coordinator Christian Parker bringing some excitement with a staff full of up-and-coming coaches.

Now that the 2025-26 season is officially over, the team can turn its attention to free agency and the NFL Draft to improve the roster.

With the season in the books, draft insider Todd McShay shared version 2,0 of his 2026 mock draft, with the Cowboys continuing to double-dip on defense.

Georgia Bulldogs defenders Christen Miller and CJ Allen celebrate after a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

With the team's first pick, Dallas bucks conventional wisdom to add one of the most exciting defensive linemen in the draft class, before adding to the linebacking corps. linemen

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A closer look at McShay's projections for the Cowboys in his 2.0 mock draft can be seen below.

Pick No. 12: Akheem Mesidor, defensive lineman, Miami

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor celebrates after he sacks Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Mesidor began his six-year college career at West Virginia before transferring to Miami in 2020. In his final season, Mesidor had a breakout season with 63 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for a loss, 12.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles.

"Age and some past durability stuff will be part of the conversation with Mesidor. But I’m much more interested in what he became in 2025: one of the biggest game-wrecking defensive linemen in college football," McShay wrote.

"Bain might be the higher-graded prospect, but Mesidor is the better pure pass rusher. With Parsons gone, that’s exactly what the Cowboys need at edge."

If Mesidor is on the board, it will be difficult to add his playmaking ability to the defense.

Pick No. 20 (via Packers): CJ Allen, linebacker, Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs defenders Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and C.J. Allen tackle Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

After improving in the trenches, the team continues to rebuild its front seven, with one of the best all-around linebackers in this year's draft. Conveniently, Allen has ties to the Cowboys coaching staff after a recent hire.

"Linebacker is a major need, and Allen, a team captain at Georgia, is a first-round talent and a top-10 leader. After adding an edge rusher earlier in the round, selecting the rangy LB to upgrade the unit’s second level—and become its standard setter for many years—would be a heck of a start toward rectifying Dallas’s defensive woes," McShay wrote.

"It's also worth noting that the Cowboys just hired UGA linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe. Cornerback is a glaring need as well, but the Cowboys would be reaching for the fourth-best player with Delane, McCoy, and Hood off the board."

This season, Allen has been on a tear. The junior linebacker has recorded 85 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. With linebacker as a weakness, adding a player of Allen's caliber late in the first round could be a home run for the Cowboys.

