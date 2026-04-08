Dallas Cowboys Star Labeled Trade Candidate and Named Ideal Fit for Chargers

Until the Dallas Cowboys sign George Pickens to a long-term deal, the chance remains that he could get traded.

At this point, it doesn't look like the Cowboys and Pickens are any closer to a deal than when they slapped the franchise tag on him during the month of February. Owner Jerry Jones made it quite clear the two sides haven't talked recently and Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reported that the Cowboys "haven't started any substantial contract talks with Pickens' agent."

All of this sets the stage for what could be an ugly offseason that sees Pickens holding out until he and the Cowboys hammer out a long-term deal. Along with that, if Pickens' situation becomes a headache for Dallas, it's conceivable they could trade him.

And that's the logic CBS Sports' Garrett Podell is using to frame the star wideout as a trade candidate. He also rightly cites the parallels with the Micah Parsons saga.

"Yes, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has been adamant Pickens is in the Cowboys' long-term plans, but he said the same thing about All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons before trading him to the Green Bay Packers a week before the start of the 2025 season," Podell explained. "Anything can happen when Jones gets backed up against the well in contract negotiations with his star players. Pickens is currently on the franchise tag, but it's certain his agent David Mulugheta doesn't want his client to take the field without a long-term deal in 2026."

Chargers named ideal fit for George Pickens

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Podell then went on to say that the Chargers are the "team that needs to trade for him the most."

"The Chargers had the NFL's ninth-ranked scoring defense (20.0 points per game allowed) in 2025, but quarterback Justin Herbert got beaten to a pulp behind the league's most injury-ravaged offensive line," Podell said. "He was the most pressured (126 times pressured) and most hit (took 129 quarterback hits) last season. Having a true No. 1 safety valve like Pickens, whose quick release off the line of scrimmage could save Herbert's life, could raise the ceiling of the Chargers' offense tremendously."

The Chargers don't have a bad situation at wide receiver, with Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston and Tre' Harris, but it wouldn't hurt to upgrade the situation, either, given the facts that the jury is still out on Harris and Johnston has been inconsistent during his career.

What a Cowboys-Chargers trade could look like

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

If the Cowboys trade Pickens, they will need a replacement and, while the Chargers couldn't offer a one-for-one swap, they can send back Johnston in a package.

That would lower the draft capital the Cowboys would get back, but at least they wouldn't have as big of a void at wide receiver. Perhaps the Cowboys could get back the third-round pick they gave up in the Pickens trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers while also adding Johnston to pair with CeeDee Lamb.

Considering what could take place over these next handful of months with Pickens, that would be an acceptable off-ramp.