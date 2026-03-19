Dallas Cowboys Worst-Case Scenario for 2026 NFL Draft Revealed

This offseason, the Dallas Cowboys have been working to improve their defense.

First, they improved their pass-rush by trading for Rashan Gary, previously of the Green Bay Packers. They then signed safeties Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke, as well as cornerback Cobie Durant and nose tackle Otito Ogbonnia.

They still have some pressing concerns, with linebacker standing out as their worst position. Dallas could also use more help on the edge, and a long-term answer at cornerback or safety wouldn't be a bad idea either.

Whatever they do, they need to use both of their picks in Round 1 of the 2026 NFL draft on defensive playmakers. Failing to accomplish that goal would be a "worst-case scenario," according to John Kosko of Pro Football Focus.

Kosko identified the worst-case scenario for every team in the NFC and said the Cowboys need players who can make a difference on defense. He pointed toward their need to create turnovers, something that was an issue for them in 2025.

"The Cowboys are in a similar situation to the Bears except, with a defense that didn’t generate turnovers at a league-high rate. Dallas ranked last in the NFL in both EPA per play allowed and success rate," Kosko wrote.

"With two first-round picks, the Cowboys need to double up on the defensive side of the ball. Dak Prescott and the Dallas offense was one of the most explosive in the NFL in 2025. While Prescott has been inconsistent over the past several years, using a premium pick on the team’s offense in 2026 is not the route to take."

Cowboys new defensive coordinator already has his work cut out for him

Denver Broncos defensive backs coach Christian Parker during training camp at UCHealth Training Complex. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

During the offseason, head coach Brian Schottenheimer led the search for the team's new defensive coordinator. In a break from tradition, the Cowboys didn't sign a former head coach looking to restore his image.

Instead, they selected 34-year-old Christian Parker, who spent the past two seasons as the passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach for the Philadelphia Eagles. Parker's hire has been praised by most analysts, with some calling him a defensive genius and a head coach in waiting.

While his resume is impressive, Parker has his work cut out for him in Dallas. Even if they land two playmakers on defense in the draft, this unit is still lacking big-time players. That means Parker will have to rely heavily on his scheme, which would only improve his already impressive stock.