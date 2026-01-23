Cowboys Fans Will Love Eagles CB's Reaction to Christian Parker Hire

The Dallas Cowboys took a significant step forward Thursday when it comes to fixing their awful defense for the 2026 season.

Per reports from NFL Network, the Cowboys are "working to hire" Philadelphia Eagles defensive backs coach Christian Parker as the team's next defensive coordinator.

This comes after the firing of Matt Eberflus, whose defense finished the 2025 season allowing the most points (30.1) and passing yards (251.5) per game.

While many Cowboys fans might not be familiar with Parker, the reaction from Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean regarding the news should give Dallas some confidence about what's in store.

Cooper DeJean Shares Honest Reaction to Christian Parker Hire

Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

In a post on social media, DeJean made it clear that he is sad to see Parker leave Philadelphia after working with him closely in the Eagles secondary.

"Mannnn. They got a great one wouldn’t be the player I am without Coach CP," DeJean wrote on X.

Mannnn😔. They got a great one wouldn’t be the player I am without Coach CP🫡 https://t.co/AyQycoOsPs — Cooper DeJean (@cooperdejean) January 22, 2026

During the season and prior to the hire, DeJean spoke at length about what Parker has meant to him during his young career. His comments once again show just how much he meant to the Eagles, another good sign that the Cowboys appear to have chosen the right guy.

“I could say a lot of things about him, what he's meant to me and (Quinyon Mitchell)," DeJean said, per Tim McManus of ESPN.

“I don’t think I’d be the player I am…without him.”



Cooper DeJean on Christian Parker, who appears to be in line for the Cowboys DC job, per @JFowlerESPN.



The respect Eagles defensive players have for him is evident. The success in the DB room speaks for itself. pic.twitter.com/EAD0P1CN55 — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) January 22, 2026

Parker worked with the Denver Broncos as a defensive backs coach from 2021-23 before joining the Eagles in 2024, earning a Super Bowl ring in his first year with the team.

The hype surrounding Parker is notable now, but he will have to prove himself and turn the defense around next season if the Cowboys want to contend for a playoff spot.

Denver Broncos defensive backs coach Christian Parker during training camp at UCHealth Training Complex. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

