Cowboys send clear message on plans for Javonte Williams' future

The Dallas Cowboys will enter the NFL offseason with several questions to answer, especially when it comes to new contracts for key contributors. Contract drama and the Cowboys go hand in hand, but this time, it looks like the team has a clear plan.

One of the players who is in line for a big payday this offseason is running back Javonte Williams, who signed with the team early in free agency.

MORE: New Cowboys' 2026 mock draft focuses on defense with elite EDGE, star LB

Williams, who has been plagued by knee injuries throughout his career, signed a one-year, $3 million "prove it" deal with the Cowboys. It was a rare outside signing for the team, and it paid off in a big way.

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams and receiver Ryan Flournoy celebrate a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

This season, Williams rushed for 1,113 yards and 10 touchdowns, which rank 6th and 5th in the league, respectively. Both numbers are career highs, and established the running back as a key part of the offense.

The coaching staff and his teammates also took notice of Williams' importance, and have made it clear they want him back on the team moving forward.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys make 3 intriguing roster moves for final stretch of season

'Cowboy for a long time'

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams celebrates a touchdown against the Washington Commanders with Dak Prescott | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer raved about Williams and has named himself President of the Javonte Williams Fan Club. Schottenheimer shared his hopes for what will happen when Williams hits the open market.

“He’s a guy that truly gets it, man,” Schottenheimer said, via the Dallas Morning News. “He understands to be a great player you have to come to meetings ready to roll, be dialed in, ask questions, take great notes, go to walkthroughs. If something is messed up, ‘Hey. I need that again. Clear that up in my brain,’ go to practice and do things the right way. For a young player — I refer to him as young because he is young — I think that’s where you see the work ethic, you see the maturity, you see the intelligence, and then the talent.

MORE: Cowboys' situation with two-time Pro Bowler grows even more bizarre

“I hope he’s a Cowboy for a long time.”

It will be interesting to see what the Cowboys decide to do with Williams moving forward, but when coaches understand his importance and the with the impact he has made on the team in a short period of time, you can expect some people to be pounding on the table for Williams to return when it's time to make a decision.

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams carries the ball against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers, Week 16 betting odds & preview

Dallas Cowboys-Chargers opening Week 16 odds show rare optimism

5 most disappointing Dallas Cowboys players entering Week 16

Top 5 candidates Cowboys must consider to replace DC Matt Eberflus

Dallas Cowboys-Chargers announcer pairing & assignment for Week 16