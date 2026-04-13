Jaydon Blue Trade Topic Emerges for Dallas Cowboys Before NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys will have some big decisions to make over the new few weeks as they get ready for the 2026 NFL Draft.

There are some potential franchise-altering defensive players that will be available in the first round, giving Dallas a chance to fix its defense in a major way for next season and beyond.

But while the attention is on the incoming rookie class, the Cowboys could shake up the roster even further with some potential pre-draft, draft day or even post-draft trades trades based on the new rookie talent that could be arriving.

Many fans have had eyes on the possibility of packaging the No. 12 and No. 20 overall picks to trade further up in the first round, but a few other smaller deals could also be in the cards as the Cowboys look to fill out the roster for next season, even if this means making a trade after the draft.

Could the Dallas Cowboys Entertain Trading RB Jaydon Blue?

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Though there hasn't been much buzz around it yet, the possibility of Dallas trading away running back Jaydon Blue is hard to rule out given how his rookie season went this past year. A fifth-round pick by the Cowboys in 2025, Blue was inactive for 12 games, mostly as a healthy scratch. It's clear that the coaching staff felt he wasn't ready, whether that was due to a lack of playbook understanding or immaturity issues.

This discussion about a Blue trade was brought up on 105.3 The Fan. They pointed out that if the coaching staff's trust in Blue doesn't improve headed into the season, getting at least some value in return for him could be in Dallas' best interest before moving forward with Malik Davis as Javonte Williams' primary backup at running back.

Take a look:

After all, Blue's value is about as high as it's been during his time in Dallas when considering how he ended the regular season.

In Week 18's loss to the New York Giants, Blue finished with 16 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown in what was clearly his most impactful game of the season.

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

He showed nice burst and quickness, but there's still questions around his ability to pass block along with the fumbling issues that popped up during his final year in college at Texas.

Given that the Cowboys used a fifth-round pick on him less than a year ago, it's likely that the team gives Blue at least one more season to figure things, but it's impossible to rule anything out given how his rookie season went.