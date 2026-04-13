NFL Draft Rumor Reveals 5 Teams Cowboys Can Trade Up With But 1 Isn't Realistic

The Dallas Cowboys are widely viewed as a team that could make a trade up in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and more specifically, from their No. 12 overall pick.

It's something Dallas should definitely consider given how badly the team needs impact players on defense. And, with a pair of first-round picks, the Cowboys can make a giant leap up, too.

But which teams would be willing to move back to allow Dallas to grab a player it covets? Well, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer has just listed them for us.

Breer is reporting that the teams in the Nos. 3-7 picks are looking to move back for more draft capital. That list includes the Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders.

"Teams picking behind the Jets are looking to move down," Breer revealed. "Count the Cardinals, Titans, Giants, Browns and Commanders among those already looking at trying to drop down in the order to accumulate capital. The problem for those five is finding teams to move up."

Who could Cowboys move up for?

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Breer goes on to note that he believes there are two players who could force a team to strike a deal for one of those five picks: Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese (or Texas Tech's David Bailey if the Jets take Reese) and Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love.

Of course, Reese is one player the Cowboys would likely move up for if given the opportunity, but it would take a gigantic and costly leap. Assuming Dallas would have to move all the way up to No. 3, which is very likely, that move would cost Dallas two first-round picks and then some.

The "and then some" part might sound crazy, but if we're going off the NFL Draft Trade Value Chart, Dallas' two first-round picks are worth 2,050 points and Arizona's No. 3 pick is worth 2,200 points. On top of closing that gap, the Cowboys might have to pay even more to convince a rebuilding team to move down that far.

We just don't see all that happening, especially when you consider the Cowboys don't have a second-round pick and might not be able to keep their third-rounder because of this trade.

Cowboys' trade-up starting point is No. 4

Tennessee Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi, left, and new head coach Robert Saleh field. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is a sizeable 400-point difference between the No. 3 and No. 4 picks, so the latter is the most realistic starting point for the Cowboys when it comes to a trade up.

We would probably rule out a trade up with the New York Giants and Washington Commanders because of the whole division rival thing, so cancel out Nos. 5 and 7 as possibilities. That leaves us with Nos. 4 (Titans) and No. 6 (Browns).

Dallas could swing a deal with the Titans that would still give up their first-round picks but the Cowboys can get back the No. 4 selection (1,800 points) and the No. 66 pick (third round, 260 points).

In that scenario, at least the Cowboys get something back beyond the pick they're moving up for, and more importantly it's a second Day 2 pick that Dallas doesn't currently own. Having a pair of third-round picks will also give the Cowboys a chance to move back up into Round 2.

We're also intrigued by a trade with the Browns because Dallas can get Cleveland's No. 6 pick and its early second-round pick for its two first-rounders in a trade that is just a 50-point advantage for Cleveland. That would put the Cowboys in the second round.

Now, we need to talk about who the Cowboys would be trading up for in those spots. If Reese or Bailey are available at No. 4, we are making the move up. Styles is another possibility at four, but we would feel more comfortable with him at six. Unfortunately, the Ohio State product doesn't have a good chance to still be available in that spot.

If the Cowboys can't get their hands on one of those three players, we would not anticipate them trading up for someone else, but never say never in the NFL Draft.