Can Dallas Cowboys Trust Jerry Jones Trade Instincts in 2026 NFL Draft?

As the 2026 NFL draft approaches, the rumors that the Dallas Cowboys could look to trade up continue to surface.

Armed with the 12th and 20th selections in Round 1, the Cowboys can either add two top-20 players, or package the picks to chase a difference-maker such as David Bailey out of Texas Tech. While that might sound tempting, not everyone believes the front office can be trusted to make such a move.

Clarence Hill is among the doubters and pointed to a failed trade in 2016 as a reason for doubt. After news broke that Paxton Lynch tore his ACL while playing Arena Football, Hill reminded us all that Jerry Jones tried to trade up for Lynch. He says that’s proof that Jones can’t be trusted with trading up.

”The Cowboys wanted him over Dak Prescott and were trying to trade up in the first round to get him but got outbid,” Hill wrote on X.

“Never trust Jerry Jones decisions to trade up in the first round

Remember that heading into 2026 draft.”

Is 2016 NFL draft criticism fair?

Denver Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch against the Arizona Cardinals during a pre season game. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Hill is correct that Jones attempted to make a bad trade in 2016, but the criticism he’s facing isn’t completely fair. Most scouts were in agreement that Lynch had the potential to be a starter and as Hill stated, the Cowboys were outbid. The Denver Broncos were willing to give up more for Lynch than Jones was, yet it seems to be Jones who receives the bad press from a move he never made.

After missing out on Lynch, the Cowboys reportedly tried and failed to move up for Connor Cook. In the end, they settled on Dak Prescott, which proved to be their best option all along. Did they luck into that? Sure, but again, Jones and the Cowboys weren’t the only ones who thought Lynch and Cook had higher ceilings than Prescott, seeing as they were selected before Dallas took Dak.

What are the Cowboys most recent Round 1 trades?

Dallas Cowboys WR Dez Bryant makes a fourth quarter touchdown reception against Washington CB Bashaud Breeland . | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

There have been mixed results when the Cowboys have traded up in the NFL draft. They hit a home run in 2010 when they surrendered a third-round pick to move to three spots for Dez Bryant at No. 24 overall. They struck out two years later, however, when they sent pick No. 14 and a second-rounder (No. 45 overall) to the St. Louis Rams to take Morris Claiborne sixth overall.

Moving down has been much more fruitful for the Cowboys. In 2013, they traded from No. 18 to No. 31, where they landed Travis Frederick and used the pick acquired in the trade for wide receiver Terrance Williams. More recently, they turned the 24th overall pick in 2024 to pick No. 29 and No. 73. They selected left tackle Tyler Guyton with the first and picked up Cooper Beebe with the extra draft capital.

So while fans are excited about the prospect of trading up, history is kinder to them when they move back. Perhaps that’s why they’ve spent time with so many players expected to be on the board on Day 2.