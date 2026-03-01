Jerry Jones Drops Catchy Tagline on George Pickens-Cowboys Relationship

The Dallas Cowboys have held firm on their desire to sign star wide receiver George Pickens to a long-term contract after his breakout 2025 campaign. Pickens reminded everyone that he was a top receiver in the league during his contract year, after being traded to the Cowboys from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

Pickens exceeded all expectations in his lone season in Dallas, and is now expected to cash in with a blockbuster payday in the offseason.

Of course, to prevent Pickens from hitting the open market in NFL free agency, the team is buying more time by utilizing the franchise tag. The franchise tag allows Dallas to continue negotiations into the summer, with a belief that the team will try to secure a deal by July.

At the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones left no doubt that he wants Pickens to return to Dallas, with a catchy tagline and help from a local reporter.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones: “I want our George Pickens relationship to be all honey.”



Reporter: “Honey and money.”



Jerry (smiling): “Boy, that’s pretty good.” pic.twitter.com/oMv1YQipdC — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) February 28, 2026

Honey and money? That's one way to sweeten up a deal, let's just hope Jones acts swiftly and is being honest when he says the team plans to "bust the budget" during the offseason.

By locking up Pickens for the future, the Cowboys can use their remaining resources to address major weaknesses on the defensive side of the ball.

Pickens is currently projected to sign a new contract worth more than $30 million per year, according to Spotrac. His contract evaluation is projected at four years, $122.4 million. If the franchise tag is used in the next week, the belief is that Dallas would take advantage of the extra time to get a deal done, with a goal for July.

During his debut year in Dallas, Pickens finished eighth in the league with 93 receptions, third in receiving yards (1,429), and eighth in receiving touchdowns (9). All three numbers were career highs for the talented pass catcher, who now looks to cash in with a major payday.