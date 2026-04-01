Jerry Jones Fires Back At Mark Cuban on NFL Schedule Expansion With Wild Quote

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones pulled up to the annual league meeting in Phoenix, Arizona, this week feeling spicy.

Jones met with members of the media on Tuesday afternoon and was asked several questions about the state and direction of his franchise. Jones attacked those issues head-on, with comments on the ongoing George Pickens contract saga and current second-round tender standoff with All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubreyhead-on.

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He also discussed some league-wide issues and concerns, like the league's evergrowing schedule that continues to expand to new dates.

The NFL has added games on Black Friday, Christmas Day, the Friday of "Opening Weekend," and even a new "Kickoff Game" on Wednesday night instead of the traditional Thursday night opener. The league's expansion into Christmas directly stole the spotlight from the NBA, which previously owned the holiday, and not everyone is happy.

Former Dallas Mavericks majority owner Mark Cuban previously sounded off on the NFL expanding its schedule back in 2014 with the quote, “Pigs get fat, hogs get slaughtered.”

Jones clearly remembered the comment from Cuban and had a direct response on Tuesday. In typical Jerry Jones fashion, he had a colorful quote of his own with his added Southern flair.

Julie Tolivar, Jerry Jones, Gene Jones, and Charlotte Jones pose on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"When a duck quacks, feed it," Jones said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. "We have that demand for our games. And because of the hard work and great players that we have, we have great demand. We should address it, respond to it, and feed it."

The NFL is doing exactly that.

While some may not be happy about the NFL continuing to take over extra days every week throughout the season, the reality is that the league is the TV ratings king. And that is showing no signs of changing.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones when asked about how the NFL continues expanding on how many days they play during the season and the saying that “pigs get fat, hogs get slaughtered”:



“When a duck quacks, feed it.” pic.twitter.com/XxDcQ8WoZq — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) March 31, 2026

Let's just hope the league doesn't get too carried away and continue adding regular season games.