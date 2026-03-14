Juanyeh Thomas Bids Emotional Farewell To Cowboys After Colts Deal

The Dallas Cowboys made several additions throughout the first wave of NFL free agency, but on Friday, they watched their first two internal free agents sign with other teams.

Former receiving touchdowns leader Jalen Tolbert agreed to a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins, while safety Juanyeh Thomas agreed to a one-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts.

Both players provided valuable depth, but were searching for larger roles. Despite moving on to a new opportunity, Thomas wasted no time sending an emotional farewell to Cowboys Nation. Thomas penned a heartfelt statement and paired it with a video montage on social media.

"From Undrafted to making it to year 5... Cowboys Nation, thank you! Nothing was ever given to me, and that’s the way I wanted it. I’ve grown as a man and built a beautiful family on the soil of Dallas. to my real ones, I’m rocking with y'all till the end," he wrote.

𝟒 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬…



𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐔𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝟓… 𝐂𝐨𝐰𝐛𝐨𝐲𝐬 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 , 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐲𝐨𝐮 !!! 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐠𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭’𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐈 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐭. 𝐈’𝐯𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐚𝐬 𝐚… pic.twitter.com/W7GtpUFjk6 — Juanyeh Thomas (@STG_Yeh1) March 14, 2026

He continued, "This journey has been a blessing and i wouldn’t change it for anything. in 2022 god planted my feet where i needed to be. was it easy ? No. Was it worth it ? Absolutely.

"I gave my heart and soul into everything I did. I hope I made my people proud. It’s time to spread my wings and elevate. I owe it to myself. For the ones who counted me out and still do till this day. Buckle up, I’m in it for the long haul. God showed me what was for me. How dare I question his plan? Cowboys Nation, you changed my life forever."

During his three-year career with the Cowboys, Thomas appeared in 36 games with four starts. Unfortunately, the writing was on the wall after the team's early wave of signings.

Two of the team's early signings came at the safety position, with the Cowboys adding former Arizona Cardinals standout Jalen Thompson and former Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke. Both players are familiar with new Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker and appear poised to battle for starting roles.