Dallas Cowboys Lose Key DB Depth To Colts in NFL Free Agency
The Dallas Cowboys made a handful of additions throughout the first few days of NFL free agency, but now they are starting to lose some of their familiar faces.
On Friday, it was reported that former receiving touchdowns leader Jalen Tolbert is signing with the Miami Dolphins, and now another former starter is bolting for the AFC.
Safety Juanyeh Thomas, who started 36 games throughout his tenure in Dallas, is signing a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts. Unfortunately, last season he was plagued by migraine issues which limited him to just seven games.
Now, Thomas will get a fresh start in the AFC South.
During his three-year career with the Cowboys, Thomas appeared in 36 games with four starts.
Thomas' departure seemed like a foregone conclusion after some of the early moves Dallas made at the start of free agency.
Two of the team's early signings came at the safety position, with the team adding former Arizona Cardinals standout Jalen Thompson and former Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke. Both players are familiar with new Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker and appear poised to battle for starting roles.
Thomas is just the second Cowboys free agent to sign with another team so far this offseason.
Dallas Cowboys' Offseason Moves
Trades
- Added EDGE Rashan Gary, who will be playing outside linebacker in Christian Parker's new scheme
- Traded star defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to the San Francisco 49ers.
- Traded defensive lineman Solomon Thomas to the Tennessee Titans
Signings/Re-Signings
- Brandon Aubrey (placed on second-round tender)
- T.J. Bass, guard (placed on second-round tender)
- Cobie Durant, cornerback
- Princeton Fant, tight end
- Matt Hennessy, offensive line
- Sam Howell, quarterback
- P.J. Locke, safety
- George Pickens, wide receiver (placed on franchise tag)
- Jalen Thompson, safety
- Otito Ogbonnia, defensive tackle
- Tyrus Wheat, defensive end
- Javonte Williams, running back
- Sam Williams, defensive end
Departures
- wide receiver Jalen Tolbert signed with the Miami Dolphins
- safety Juanyeh Thomas signed with the Indianapolis Colts
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