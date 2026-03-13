Dallas Cowboys Lose Key DB Depth To Colts in NFL Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys made a handful of additions throughout the first few days of NFL free agency, but now they are starting to lose some of their familiar faces.

On Friday, it was reported that former receiving touchdowns leader Jalen Tolbert is signing with the Miami Dolphins, and now another former starter is bolting for the AFC.

Safety Juanyeh Thomas, who started 36 games throughout his tenure in Dallas, is signing a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts. Unfortunately, last season he was plagued by migraine issues which limited him to just seven games.

Now, Thomas will get a fresh start in the AFC South.

Dallas Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas reacts during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

During his three-year career with the Cowboys, Thomas appeared in 36 games with four starts.

Thomas' departure seemed like a foregone conclusion after some of the early moves Dallas made at the start of free agency.

Two of the team's early signings came at the safety position, with the team adding former Arizona Cardinals standout Jalen Thompson and former Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke. Both players are familiar with new Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker and appear poised to battle for starting roles.

Thomas is just the second Cowboys free agent to sign with another team so far this offseason.

Dallas Cowboys' Offseason Moves

Denver Broncos defensive backs coach Christian Parker during training camp at UCHealth Training Complex. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Trades

Added EDGE Rashan Gary, who will be playing outside linebacker in Christian Parker's new scheme

Traded star defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to the San Francisco 49ers.

Traded defensive lineman Solomon Thomas to the Tennessee Titans

Signings/Re-Signings

Brandon Aubrey (placed on second-round tender)

T.J. Bass, guard (placed on second-round tender)

Cobie Durant, cornerback

Princeton Fant, tight end

Matt Hennessy, offensive line

Sam Howell, quarterback

P.J. Locke, safety

George Pickens, wide receiver (placed on franchise tag)

Jalen Thompson, safety

Otito Ogbonnia, defensive tackle

Tyrus Wheat, defensive end

Javonte Williams, running back

Sam Williams, defensive end

Departures