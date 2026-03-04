Cowboys Predicted To Sign $50M Former NFL Sack Leader in Free Agency

Jerry Jones has promised that the Dallas Cowboys are willing to "bust the budget," as we prepare for the start of NFL free agency in one week. The league's "legal tampering" period starts on Monday, March 9, so we'll get an idea of what players the Cowboys are eager to talk to and negotiate with.

One name that has been popping up as the new league year approaches is Cincinnati Bengals superstar pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, who will become an unrestricted free agent after the team declined to use the franchise tag on him this week.

According to Spotrac, Hendrickson's estimated market value is two years, $50 million, so the Cowboys would need to clear some cap space to make a move realistic.

Luckily, the team has planned some major restructures which would clear up the necessary space, and ESPN's Mike Tannenbaum is making the bold prediction that Dallas will be the team who ultimately lands Hendrickson.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson celebrates his sack against the Jacksonville Jaguars | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

"The Cowboys will sign Trey Hendrickson. He would help to buttress their pass rush, which fell over the cliff after the Micah Parsons trade," Tannenbaum writes. "Hendrickson was injured for much of last season, but when healthy, he is still one of the best pass rushers in the league."

Last season, Hendrickson was limited to just seven games, totaling 16 tackles and four sacks. However, in 2024, he led the league in sacks with 17.5, marking the second consecutive year that he recorded 17.5 sacks and fourth time in five years that he tallied double-digit sacks.

At 31 years old, Hendrickson comes as a cheaper option than Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby, who the Cowboys would have to pay and give up valuable draft capital to acquire.

After it was reported that the Bengals did not use the franchise tag on Hendrickson, he penned a heartfelt goodbye to the city of Cincinnati, essentially confirming he does not plan on returning to the team in 2026 and beyond.

"To the organization: Thank you for the opportunity to play the game I love at the highest level," he wrote "The last five years have been filled with great wins and tough losses. Personal achievements and humbling adversities.

"I was and always will be proud to have worn the Cincinnati Bengals logo and honor the history behind it."

We'll have to see if Dallas ends up being his new home. The 2026 NFL calendar year officially begins on Wednesday, March 11, at 4:00 p.m. ET.