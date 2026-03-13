Most Underrated Move Dallas Cowboys Made in Free Agency So Far

Throughout the opening wave of NFL free agency, the Dallas Cowboys have made a handful of key moves that will improve the team's defense from Day 1.

While the team has not added any of the top names available, it has quietly been making positive strides with the roster and adding versatile players to elevate new defensive coordinator Christian Parker's scheme.

Late Thursday night, the team made arguably its most crucial move so far by adding cornerback Cobie Durant, who spent the last four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.

Durant brings valuable starting and playoff experience to a defensive backfield that needs major help after fielding the worst pass defense in the league a season ago. Over the past two seasons with the Rams, Durant has started 29 games.

The Cowboys newest corner



Cobie Durant pic.twitter.com/5UhnRyLXfm — FergSZN (@FergSZN) March 13, 2026

Last season, Durant had six interceptions, including three in the postseason, and a pick six. He added synonyma career-high 40 tackles, seven passes defensed, one tackle for a loss and one fumble recovery.

By adding Durant to the defensive backfield, the Cowboys have added flexibility on the outside. His signing allows All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland to move inside to the slot in certain packages.

Durant's signing also brings value by allowing the Cowboys to consider more options in the NFL draft. While cornerback was a massive concern and strong option at No. 12 overall, the Cowboys could now wait until the late first round or their newly acquired third-round pick to add to the defensive back room.

It will be interesting to see how Durant can perform and continue to develop under Christian Parker, but fans should be excited by his addition to the secondary. The 28-year-old will immediately compete for a starting role.

Dallas Cowboys' 2025 defensive rankings

A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Total Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 30 in the league in total defense, allowing 377 total yards per game, including what is, unfortunately, a league-high 60 touchdowns.

Pass Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked dead last in the NFL in passing defense, No. 32, allowing 251.5 yards per game and 35 passing touchdowns, ranking as the second-most behind the New York Jets, who failed to get an interception in 2025.

Rush Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 23 in the league, allowing 125.5 yards per game and a league-high 24 rushing touchdowns.