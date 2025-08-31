DaRon Bland contract extension: Full salary & details for Cowboys All-Pro
The Dallas Cowboys are wasting no time putting the money they saved by trading Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers to good use. On Sunday, ahead of the team's return to practice, it was revealed that Dallas has signed All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland to a massive contract extension.
Bland revealed during training camp that contract talks were going on behind the scenes, and he now gets a new deal with just four days until the NFL regular season opener against the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
But just how much is Bland set to make?
According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Bland and the Cowboys agreed to a four-year, $92 million contract extension, including $50 million guaranteed.
The deal averages to $23 million per year, and makes Bland the league's sixth-highest paid cornerback. Bland is now under contract in Dallas through the 2029 season.
Last season, Bland missed the start of the season after suffering a foot injury during the preseason and undergoing surgery at the end of training camp.
However, in 2023, Bland earned first-team All-Pro honors and set NFL records for most interceptions returned for a touchdown in a single season and most defensive touchdowns in a season with five.
Now that he is under contract for the foreseeable future, the Cowboys will be hoping that Bland can return to his top form.
