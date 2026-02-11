Dallas Cowboys Urged to Make Blockbuster NFL Superstar Trade Swap

The Dallas Cowboys face an important decision with star wide receiver George Pickens in the offseason, and it's a decision the team needs to get right. Dallas has one of the best offenses in the NFL, and Pickens was a large part of the team's 2025 success.

However, they have a major hole along the defensive line, and Las Vegas Raiders superstar Maxx Crosby is an exciting name that has been floated around as a potential trade candidate.

Super Bowl champion Jason McCourty appeared on ESPN's Get Up on Wednesday morning, where he shared his pipe dream.

McCourtney threw out an outlandish trade possibility that would undeniably improve both teams, but is something that appears to be far outside the realm of reality.

Maxx Crosby for George Pickens? 👀@JasonMcCourty lays out a potential Cowboys-Raiders deal pic.twitter.com/Ng0umUEQLj — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 11, 2026

"You're going to ask me to play Madden with no consequences? I'm going for the jugular. If I'm the Raiders, why not go out and trade Maxx Crosby? And for the Dallas Cowboys, you franchise tag George Pickens. You don't work out a long-term deal. You trade him to the Raiders," McCourty said.

"Get Crosby in exchange. Now you've just beefed up your defensive line. New coordinator coming over. Maxx Crosby is going to make everybody on the defensive side of the ball better.

"And on top of that, have you watched the way Max xCrosby plays the game of football? Yes. He plays every single play of the game. And for the Raiders, you get a weapon in George Pickens. Fernando Mendoza, you need some weapons on the outside? Well, you got one. You got a dog out there in George Pickens."

Is the move intriguing? Of course. Is it the kind of splash that Jerry Jones would be itching to make? Absolutely. But, if we are being honest, it is highly unlikely.

And with the way that everyone in the Cowboys organization has been open about wanting Pickens to return to Dallas for 2026 and beyond, the most likely outcome on the Pickens front is using the franchise tag to buy time to work out a long-term deal. Then, the team can use the rest of its resources in the offseason to bolster the defense, without giving out a superstar pass-catcher.

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens during NFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

