NFL Insider Proves Cowboys Made Right Choice Not Pursuing Steelers LB

As the Dallas Cowboys continue to search for a solution at linebacker, one name that continued to surface was Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen.

Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that the team was monitoring the situation last week. Currently, the Cowboys only have three linebackers on the roster, two of whom were rookies last season: DeMarvion Overshown, Shemar James, and Justin Barron.

"Dallas has kept a hand in that mix for this exact scenario, but there are still some things to work through and conversations behind the scenes to be had there," he wrote.

The Cowboys have since moved on from the Queen situation and pulled out of consideration earlier this week.

“Dallas had some intrigue in the building, but the team officially pulled out of its preliminary interest Thursday afternoon," Harris added.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen takes the field before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Since the Cowboys stopped pursuing Queen, the chatter from NFL scouts shows it was the right decision, because he may not have provided the upgrade at linebacker that the team needs.

"The Pittsburgh Steelers say they're not interested in moving on from him," ESPN's Adam Schefter said. "This could be maybe a money issue where he might be looking for more. Or maybe they want him to take a pay cut that he's unwilling to take right now."

Queen would count for $17.2 million against the salary cap, so he comes at a steep price for a player who is coming off a down year. Last season, Queen recorded 120 tackles, 8 tackles for a loss, five quarterback hits, and just one sack.

There is no denying the Cowboys need to find help at linebacker, but overpaying for Queen could have been a disastrous choice. Let's just hope the team continues searching for a solution, whether it be a seasoned veteran or a promising prospect in the upcoming NFL draft.

Dallas Cowboys' 2025 defensive rankings

A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Total Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 30 in the league in total defense, allowing 377 total yards per game, including what is, unfortunately, a league-high 60 touchdowns.

Pass Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked dead last in the NFL in passing defense, No. 32, allowing 251.5 yards per game and 35 passing touchdowns, ranking as the second-most behind the New York Jets, who failed to get an interception in 2025.

Rush Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 23 in the league, allowing 125.5 yards per game and a league-high 24 rushing touchdowns.