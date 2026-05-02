3 Missing Pieces on Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart Following NFL Draft

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys deserve credit for the work they did this offseason. Jones vowed to fix the team's defense after hiring Christian Parker as the new defensive coordinator and he put in plenty of work.

Dallas didn't make any flashy moves, but they filled out the majority of their depth chart with quality players. That includes free agency signings such as Rashan Gary, who gives them a proven edge rusher, as well as Jalen Thompson who is an underrated safety.

During the NFL draft, they filled multiple holes by selecting safety Caleb Downs, EDGE, Malachi Lawrence, and linebacker/EDGE Jaishawn Barham. They even traded for Dee Winters, giving them a proven starter.

With these moves behind us, we know what the team's 53 man roster could look like in 2026. We also know which three positions could use some help.

Inside Linebacker

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Even with Winters, the Cowboys shouldn't be overly confident about their inside linebacker position. DeMarvion Overshown will be the starter alongside Winters and Barham should play a role. That said, Barham will need time to develop while Overshown has been unable to stay healthy.

That's why adding a veteran option would be a wise move for the Cowboys. Players such as Bobby Wagner and Bobby Okereke are still available, and would give them much more credibility on defense.

Offensive Tackle

Dallas Cowboys tackle Nate Thomas during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In Round 4, the Cowboys selected Penn State offensive tackle Drew Shelton, a player they believe can wind up being a starter down the road. That would be ideal for the Cowboys, since Tyler Guyton has yet to establish himself as the answer at left tackle and Terence Steele struggled at right tackle in 2025.

Even if Shelton is a future starter, the Cowboys could use someone as insurance behind their two starters. Right now, Shelton and Nate Thomas are their primary options, but that doesn't inspire confidence. Depending on a mid-round pick during his rookie season is less than ideal and Thomas was given a grade of 39.2 by PFF this past season. The last thing this offense needs is to be held back by ignoring such an important position.

Cornerback

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Devin Moore goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Signing Colbie Durant was a savvy, underrated move by the Cowboys this offseason. They have high hopes for rookie Devin Moore, but shouldn't rely too heavily on him this season. The Cowboys also need to be concerned about injuries, which have been an issue at cornerback for the past couple of seasons.

Adding someone such as veteran Kenny Moore II, who is expected to be traded by the Indianapolis Colts, would be an ideal way to fill out one of their missing pieces.

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