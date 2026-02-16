Cowboys Predicted to Land Former 1st-Round LB, 125 Tackle Machine Free Agent

The Dallas Cowboys' defensive rebuild is expected to be a focal point of the team's approach to NFL free agency and the 2026 NFL draft, with new defensive coordinator Christian Parker eager to put his fingerprint on the roster.

With Parker taking over the defense, he will be aiming to bring in players who suit his scheme, and who can bring some versatility to the field.

That means we could be seeing a lot of turnover in the offseason, with the team potentially getting aggressive in bringing in outside free agents, unlike years past.

Greg Auman of FOX Sports recently shared his latest projections for landing spots for the top 100 free agents, with Cleveland Browns star linebacker Devin Bush being slated for the Cowboys.

Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

"Bush, 27, found himself this past year in Cleveland, filling up the stat sheet with 125 tackles, three picks (two returned for touchdowns), two sacks and two forced fumbles," Auman writes. "Once the 10th overall draft pick with the Steelers, his play there dropped off after a promising rookie year.

"He made $3.2 million with the Browns and should be a coveted free agent. Pro Football Focus is high on him, ranking him as the No. 8 overall free agent and projecting $12 million a year."

Bush was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 draft after starring at Michigan. While Cowboys Nation may have some hesitancy when it comes to Michigan players wearing the star, Bush is a proven commodity.

While he is undersized, he has a nose for the ball and has proven to be able to fly around the field to make plays. That is something the Cowboys' defense desperately needs, especially at the linebacker position. If Bush comes at an affordable price and fits into what Parker is looking to bring to Dallas, he would be a no-brainer addition to the revamped defensive unit.

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Tarheeb Still runs the ball as Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush tackles him | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

