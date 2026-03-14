Updated Cowboys Salary Cap Space After First Wave of Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys entered NFL free agency with quite some work to do to be salary cap compliant. Luckily, the team cleared significant space by restructuring the deals of star players like Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Tyler Smith, Quinnen Williams, and Kenny Clark.

Thanks to the restructuring, the Cowboys were able to make several signings to improve the defensive side of the ball. And despite the number of signings, the team still has plenty of salary cap space to work with.

As we enter the first weekend of free agency, signings are slowing down after the initial wave of action, but Dallas is still in a position to make some additional moves. Dallas enters the weekend with approximately $22 million in salary cap space.

Jerry Jones on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While it is only the 21st-highest number of available cap space, their is still a quarter of the league in much worse position.

We'll just have to buckle up and see whether Jerry Jones decides to continue looking for bargain deals on the open market or whether the team will begin to shift its attention to the 2026 NFL draft, which will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A look at the full salary cap picture around the league can be seen below, via Spotrac.

Updated 2026 NFL Salary Cap Space

The NFL shield logo on the field at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images