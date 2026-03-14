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Updated Cowboys Salary Cap Space After First Wave of Free Agency

    The Dallas Cowboys made several signings during the first wave of NFL free agency, but have also made progress with their salary cap space.
Josh Sanchez|
Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones and owner Jerry Jones talk on the field during minicamp at the Ford Center at the Star
Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones and owner Jerry Jones talk on the field during minicamp at the Ford Center at the Star | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

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The Dallas Cowboys entered NFL free agency with quite some work to do to be salary cap compliant. Luckily, the team cleared significant space by restructuring the deals of star players like Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Tyler Smith, Quinnen Williams, and Kenny Clark.

Thanks to the restructuring, the Cowboys were able to make several signings to improve the defensive side of the ball. And despite the number of signings, the team still has plenty of salary cap space to work with.

As we enter the first weekend of free agency, signings are slowing down after the initial wave of action, but Dallas is still in a position to make some additional moves. Dallas enters the weekend with approximately $22 million in salary cap space.

Jerry Jones on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts.
Jerry Jones on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While it is only the 21st-highest number of available cap space, their is still a quarter of the league in much worse position.

We'll just have to buckle up and see whether Jerry Jones decides to continue looking for bargain deals on the open market or whether the team will begin to shift its attention to the 2026 NFL draft, which will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A look at the full salary cap picture around the league can be seen below, via Spotrac.

Updated 2026 NFL Salary Cap Space

The NFL shield logo on the field at Allegiant Stadium.
The NFL shield logo on the field at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
  1. Tennessee Titans $80.8 million
  2. Washington Commanders $70.7 million
  3. Arizona Cardinals $61.5 million
  4. Los Angeles Chargers $60.6 million
  5. Baltimore Ravens $56.9 million
  6. New England Patriots $53.6 million
  7. Indianapolis Colts $51.8 million
  8. Detroit Lions $45.6 million
  9. Las Vegas Raiders $44.1 million
  10. Seattle Seahawks $42 million
  11. New York Jets $39.7 million
  12. Philadelphia Eagles $38 million
  13. Green Bay Packers $30.4 million
  14. San Francisco 49ers $28.9 million
  15. Carolina Panthers $28.7 million
  16. Pittsburgh Steelers $28 million
  17. New York Giants $27.2 million
  18. Los Angeles Rams $27.1 million
  19. Kansas City Chiefs $25.4 million
  20. Denver Broncos $23.7 million
  21. Dallas Cowboys $22 million
  22. Atlanta Falcons $20.7 million
  23. Houston Texans $20.3 million
  24. New Orleans Saints $17.5 million
  25. Minnesota Vikings $13.9 million
  26. Miami Dolphins $10.2 million
  27. Jacksonville Jaguars $10.2 million
  28. Cincinnati Bengals $9 million
  29. Cleveland Browns $6.8 million
  30. Chicago Bears $6.6 million
  31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers $972,385
  32. Buffalo Bills -$151,148

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Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

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