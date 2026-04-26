Updated Dallas Cowboys Salary Cap Space After 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is in the books, and the Dallas Cowboys came away with an impressive seven-player rookie class. Dallas maneuvered its way through the draft, making two trades in Round 1 and another on Day 2 to continue rebuilding its defensive roster.

Dallas traded up for Ohio State star Caleb Downs before moving back from the No. 20 overall pick to land UCF star pass rusher Malachi Lawrence at No. 23. During the second round, the Cowboys shipped a fifth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for linebacker Dee Winters.

With seven rookies and Winters set to come onto the books, it's time to take a look at how it impacts the team's salary cap. Following the draft, the Cowboys sit at just $13.1 million under the cap, which is only the 23rd-most salary cap space in the league.

Of course, in the coming weeks and months, there will be salary cap casualties, contract restructures, and other manuevering that could free up even more room, but for now, that's where Cowboys stand.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Tennessee Titans exit the draft with the most salary cap space, sitting at a whopping $63.1 million available, while the Miami Dolphins have the least wiggle room at $1.7 million.

We'll have to see what magic Jerry Jones has up his sleeve and whether he has other moves in mind leading up to the season in order to free up more space or maximize what is available to bring in more veterans who can make an impact in 2026.

A look at the available salary cap space for all 32 teams across the league can be seen below, via Over The Cap.

NFL Salary Cap Outlook After 2026 Draft

The NFL shield logo at the Super Bowl LX Experience at the Moscone Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tennessee Titans ($63,118,380) Washington Commanders ($49,506,244) Los Angeles Chargers ($45,814,740) San Francisco 49ers ($44,907,747) Arizona Cardinals ($40,835,523) New York Jets ($39,551,357) New England Patriots ($35,708,626) Seattle Seahawks ($32,792,183) Baltimore Ravens ($27,674,010) Indianapolis Colts ($26,627,200) Los Angeles Rams ($25,944,238) Pittsburgh Steelers ($25,582,705) Green Bay Packers ($24,614,250) Las Vegas Raiders ($22,722,186) Detroit Lions ($22,582,868) Cleveland Browns ($21,284,197) Atlanta Falcons ($19,117,655) Denver Broncos ($18,782,088) New York Giants ($18,124,565) Minnesota Vikings ($16,071,234) Philadelphia Eagles ($16,071,234) New Orleans Saints ($13,897,399) Dallas Cowboys ($13,106,278) Houston Texans ($12,934,353) Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($12,815,460) Buffalo Bills ($11,866,991) Jacksonville Jaguars ($11,078,713) Chicago Bears ($10,794,549) Cincinnati Bengals ($10,794,549) Kansas City Chiefs ($5,947,066) Carolina Panthers ($1,902,996) Miami Dolphins ($1,755,394)

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