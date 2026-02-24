Commanders Have Vision For Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt had a strong rookie year, and he's hoping to build off of it in his second season.

Commanders offensive coordinator David Blough spoke about Croskey-Merritt's development and what he expects from the running back in the upcoming season.

“I think as everybody saw, all the flashes that Bill [Croskey-Merritt] had in his rookie season, I think it's really exciting to think about what he can look like in a second year behind this offensive line. And I think we've got one running back signed, so there will definitely be acquisitions that take place there. And it depends exactly kind of how the room looks, but man, incredibly confident in what Bill can be in this league as a starting running back,” Blough said.

READ MORE: Dan Quinn's DC Hire Excited to Come Home, Coach Commanders

Croskey-Merritt Should Have Strong Role on Offense

Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt runs against the Giants defense. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Croskey-Merritt is a big part of the offense, but the team has a lot of pieces already put in place. That will give Blough a lot of time during the offseason to figure out how everything fits.

“Right now we've got 23 guys under contract on the offense, and I feel really good about it, man, I really do," Blough said. "Six in the wide receiver room returning, [WR] Terry [McLaurin] obviously at the top of the group. And it's our opportunity, it's our challenge to get the best outta every single guy in the skill position groups and up front, man, we bring back so many guys who played a ton of snaps on the offensive line, and the continuity there is gonna be key.

"And a group that played really well last year. And so as much as we can, it's about the next 70 days for our coaching staff, evaluating our own players, acquiring new players, to figure out what we do best, and then implementing it so that 200 days from now when we take the field, 220 days from now, when we take the field that we have put in a ton of work to put our guys in a position, teach what they do really well, to be at their best week one. So, I think we got a long way to go, but I think it's going to be a fun construction process.”

If Croskey-Merritt and the offense can attack the offseason and put the right plans into motion, the unit should be a lot better in the upcoming season.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2026 offseason.