Pro Bowler Dubbed Post-Draft Trade Candidate Would Give Cowboys Solution for Big Need

The Dallas Cowboys will hopefully address as many of their key needs on defense as possible during the 2026 NFL Draft, but addressing all of them might not be possible. After all, Dallas has needs at almost every level.

One spot that could fall through the cracks during the three-day event is slot cornerback, and if so, Dallas must make a move in free agency or via trade.

Luckily, the Cowboys have a very strong option to consider via the latter avenue, and it comes in the form of Indianapolis Colts cornerback, Kenny Moore.

Kenny Moore a trade option for Cowboys

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Following a report that said the Colts and Moore have agreed to part ways via trade, Bleacher Report's Moe Moton included the former Pro Bowler among his post-draft trade or cut candidates.

"In the last year of a non-guaranteed deal, Moore has a palatable contract for potential trade suitors. He's still one of the league's top slot cornerbacks entering his age-31 season. The eight-year veteran hasn't allowed a passer rating above 88 in two campaigns," Moton wrote.

Moore and the Cowboys would be a fantastic match and this is definitely a move Dallas should have on its radar following the draft if the team doesn't land a true slot cornerback.

Moore and Cowboys a perfect match

ndianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Assuming the Cowboys don't draft a true slot cornerback over the course of the three days of the draft, they still don't have a locked-in starter at the position.

We know it's unlikely to be DaRon Bland because the Cowboys want to put him on the boundary, and the team may or may not think PJ Locke, Jalen Thompson and/or Cobie Durant are capable.

Moore would instantly shore up the position for Dallas given his wealth of experience there that includes a Pro Bowl nod in 2021.

Not only is Moore effective in coverage, he's also a very good run defender, as evidenced by his elite 84.4 Pro Football Focus grade in that area last season, and he's effective when asked to blitz. As we know, being able to do both things are very important for a nickel cornerback in Christian Parker's defense.

Then, there's Moore's versatility. The veteran also has experience playing as a box safety, so he could pitch in there if needed should Dallas' current options not pan out.

What would Moore cost?

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cowboys would be taking on $10 million if they acquire Moore, but that should lower his cost in a trade. Figure that a fourth- or fifth-round pick should be enough to get it done.

The Cowboys don't have any picks in those areas in 2027, barring a trade or trades that nets one or more next week. As a result, the Cowboys should look to get this done before this year's draft, as Dallas has a fourth-rounder and three fifth-rounders. If not, the Cowboys would have to dip into their 2028 stable.

Whatever the case may be, Jerry Jones needs to do what he can to shore up the slot cornerback spot, a position he regretted not doing a better job filling last season. If it doesn't happen with a pick in the draft, he needs to go get Moore.