With Matt Eberflus out and Christian Parker now at the helm of the Dallas Cowboys' defense, there is new hope that the unit won't be terrible in 2026.

Last season, Eberflus was an abject disaster and Dallas' defense was the biggest reason behind another year without the playoffs. There was literally nothing positive to say about Eberflus' tenure with the Cowboys.

Now compare that to Parker, who has already received a ton of praise from head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who said that Parker has already become very popular among players and appears to have a strong chemistry with them.

"They literally will not leave CP's office," Schotty told Kay Adams. "They come up there. They're just hanging out. They're just talking life. And he's into shoes. He's got like 350 pairs of shoes. He's got watches that I probably can't afford. His style, I mean, his style is just different. And so I think I'm really excited about that."

That kind of relationship with players is important and will no doubt help, and Schotty's comment has Kay Adams believing Parker is the key to unlocking Dallas' defense this coming season.

We're now convinced DC Christian Parker might be the KEY to a Cowboys' revival in 2026 🔑@dallascowboys | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/uak0evIqa9 — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) April 14, 2026

While that might end up being true, Kay is missing another key thing.

Christian Parker needs more players

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Even if Parker has the best scheme in the world, that won't matter all that much if he doesn't have the players.

Right now, we're not content with the players Dallas is sporting on defense. There are just too many question marks at just about every level, from edge rusher to safety.

Rashan Gary was a good addition, but he's also guily of not having shown up much in the second half of last season. Adding to that, the Cowboys don't have a sure starter across from him.

At linebacker, the Cowboys still don't have a viable starter next to DeMarvion Overshown. In the secondary, there is no sure starter in the slot or at safety, and the projected starters the Cowboys have on the boundary at cornerback, DaRon Bland and Shavon Revel, have their own concerns.

Cowboys' free-agent blueprint

Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With the free-agent market having mostly dried up after a month-plus, there aren't many solutions out there. One player we would love to see Dallas pounce on is linebacker Bobby Wagner, who Schottenheimer is clearly a fan of.

There are a few intriguing options at edge rusher, also, with guys like Cameron Jordan and Von Miller still around. We also would not mind a reunion with Jadeveon Clowney, although the Cowboys don't seem to think he fits Parker's scheme.

Whether it's Wagner, Clowney, Miller or Jordan, all of these players will garner one-year contracts, so none of them would preclude Dallas from taking any players in the draft.

Cowboys 2026 NFL Draft blueprint

Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If the Cowboys want to help Parker out further, they need to go with a defense-heavy 2026 NFL Draft. That means Jerry can't go off the rails and start making picks on Day 1 and 2 at positions Dallas doesn't need, like wide receiver or running back, for example.

We're fine if the Cowboys give up their two first-round picks in a trade to move up for a blue-chip prospect inside the top six, but if they keep those picks, both should be on defense. If there's no defender Dallas loves at pick No. 20, trade back and acquire another pick to further bolster the defense with young talent.

Dallas has four different options we'd be OK with them drafting in the first round. In order, it's edge rusher, cornerback, linebacker and safety, and we can rearrange those priorities depending on who specifically is on the board. For example, you could push safety to the forefront if Caleb Downs is there at No. 12.

Jerry has talked the talk about spending money and improving the defense this offseason, but now it's time to walk the walk and put Parker in position to succeed instead of expecting him to work some kind of miracle.