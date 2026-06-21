NFL Insider Names Cowboys as Top Landing Spot For All-Pro Jordyn Brooks

ESPN insider Aaron Schatz recently compiled a list of moves every NFL team should make before kicking off the 2026 season. For the Dallas Cowboys, he believes they should extend linebacker DeMarvion Overshown.

Schatz understands Overshown has yet to prove he can stay healthy, but he believes the Cowboys should get ahead of things with his contract. He also believes that's not the only linebacker move that should intrigue Dallas.

For the Miami Dolphins, Schatz says they need to trade All-Pro linebacker Jordyn Brooks. While Brooks is coming off a spectacular season, Schatz says there's no point in the rebuilding franchise keeping Brooks since he's unlikely to be there in 2027. As for landing spots, Brooks is viewed as a landing spot for both the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cowboys.

"Look, is there any point in the Dolphins keeping good players if their contracts end after the 2026 season? Brooks could possibly re-sign with Miami to be part of the rebuild. But he's likely gone, so the Dolphins should get something for him," Schatz wrote.

"Brooks was a first-team All-Pro linebacker last season, leading the league with 183 total tackles and adding 3.5 sacks as a blitzer. He would be a useful addition for a team with a contending-quality offense but also a need at linebacker, perhaps the Bengals or Cowboys."

Brooks led the NFL with 183 tackles in 2025 and had 13.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. His ability to make plays behind the line of scrimmage is exactly why he would make sense for the Cowboys, who are trying to build a more aggressive defense.

Jordyn Brooks has been linked to Dallas throughout the offseason

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks reacts after play against the New England Patriots. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Brooks, who was born in Houston, was a star for Texas Tech and was selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He had 513 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in four seasons, leading to a three-year, $26.3 million contract in 2024 with the Dolphins.

He's been even more impactful in Miami, recording 326 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks in two years. His effectiveness, coupled with the Dolphins' status as a rebuilding team has led to Brooks being named a fit for the Cowboys throughout the offseason, as written recently by Cowboys On SI's Mike Moraitis.

Dallas has Overshown and Dee Winters set to start at inside linebacker and rookie Jaishawn Barham figures to be a factor as well. That being the case, they might not be interested in adding another big name, but given Overshown's injury history, they shouldn't rule out anything. Especially if Brooks can be added for a reasonable price.

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