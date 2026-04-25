The Dallas Cowboys have finally addressed the glaring need at linebacker, with a trade during Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft. Dallas once again found a trade partner in the San Francisco 49ers, agreeing to acquire linebacker Dee Winters.

Dallas sends a fifth-round pick (No. 152 overall) to San Francisco in exchange for the promising 25 year old.

Earlier this offseason, the Cowboys sent star defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to the 49ers in exchange for a third-round pick (No. 92 overall).

Winters is coming off of a breakout season for the 49ers, and is no stranger to the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Let's get to know the newest member of the Dallas Cowboys.

Get To Know New Dallas Cowboys LB Dee Winters

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dee Winters before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Winters is coming off of a career year, recording 101 total tackles, 8 tackles for a loss, five passes defensed, three QB hits, and an interception return for a touchdown.

Last season, Winters started all 17 games for San Francisco, and has appeared in all but four games during his three seasons in the league.

Winters has a base salary of $3.6 million for 2026, which is the final year of his rookie deal.

With the trade, Winters returns to his home state of Texas. Winters starred at Burton High School in Texas, where he was a standout wide receiver. He was a three star recruit and the No. 87 overall player in the state of Texas, before committing to the TCU Horned Frogs.

New Cowboys LB Dee Winters had 101 tackles and started in 17 games last season for the 49ers. pic.twitter.com/kxMFF7ruZt — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) April 24, 2026

Winters brings the versatility that new defensive coordinator Christian Parker covets in his players, beginning his college career as a safety before making the move to linebacker.

He was ultimately selected in the sixth-round of the 2023 draft by the 49ers, after earning first-team All-Big 12 honors in his final year at TCU. At the time of his graduation, Winters was TCU's career leader in tackles.

Now, we'll have to see what he brings to Dallas as the team continues to revamp its defensive roster in what hopes to be a bounce-back year.

Updated List of Dallas Cowboys' 2026 Draft Picks After Dee Winters Trade

A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Round 3, Pick No. 92 (via San Francisco 49ers)

Round 4, Pick No. 112

Round 4, Pick No. 114 (via Philadelphia Eagles)

Round 4, Pick No. 137 (via Philadelphia Eagles)

Round 7, Pick No. 218 (via Tennessee Titans)

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —