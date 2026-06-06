Cowboys Labeled Potential Landing Spot for Dolphins Trade Candidate

The Dallas Cowboys have made several additions to their defense in the offseason, but it's hard to say the unit is fully shored up.

That's because we simply don't know how the new additions are going to pan out, and that's especially true at linebacker, where Dallas is depending on Dee Winters, DeMarvion Overshown, Shemar James and Jaishawn Barham.

The problems with that trio are as follows: Overshown has had an issue staying healthy, Winters has been a middling starter, at best, during his career, and James and Barham are both unproven. As if all that wasn't enough, there's no green dot experience between those four.

Safe to say, the Cowboys should continue exploring any options at linebacker that come across their desk between now and the start of the season.

Cowboys named landing spot for Jordyn Brooks

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Amid the Miami Dolphins unloading a lot of talent this offseason, FOX Sports' Greg Auman thinks linebacker Jordyn Brooks could be next, with Auman labeling Brooks as a top trade candidate.

Auman also believes the Cowboys are a landing spot for him.

"POTENTIAL LANDING SPOT: Dallas Cowboys, who need all the defensive upgrades they can get after last season," he said.

While Brooks is a key member of the Dolphins' defense, it does make sense to trade him.

After all, Brooks is entering the final year of his contract and is set to turn 29 in October, which means he could be on the decline by the time Miami completes its rebuild.

Furthermore, Brooks' value may never be higher in the wake of an All-Pro season and the Dolphins could use all the valuable picks they can get to help remake their roster.

Cowboys showed interest in Jordyn Brooks

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Earlier this offseason, Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald reported that the Cowboys inquired about a trade for Brooks.

"When asked about Brooks, [Dolphins general manager [Jon-Eric] Sullivan admitted he has fielded a couple of calls from teams interested in acquiring the NFL’s leading tackler," Kelly said.

"The Dallas Cowboys are one of those teams, according to a source. However, a deal is not imminent," Kelly added.

What Brooks brings to Cowboys

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker and Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

While Brooks hasn't been a green-dot linebacker during his career, he is certainly capable of taking on the role, which he might have to do in Dallas because he'd be a starter.

Brooks has struggled in coverage during his career and sported a 52.7 Pro Football Focus grade in that area last season. However, he does just about everything else well.

In 2025, Brooks finished with run defense and pass-rush grades of 92.0 and 75.0, respectively, which ranked third and 11th among linebackers. His overall grade (77.8) ranked 10th.

The Cowboys ranked tied for the seventh-fewest sacks and had the 10th-worst run defense last season, so Brooks, who amounts to a tackling machine with sideline-to-sideline speed, would offer a helping hand in both areas.

While Brooks is no doubt a talented player, he shouldn't cost an exorbitant amount because of positional value and his contract situation.

The Cowboys would probably be looking at a third-round pick, at most, to acquire Brooks' services.