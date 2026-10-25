NFL Punishes Tyler Booker, Matthew Golden For Infractions in Cowboys vs. Packers

Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Booker is going to be lighter in the wallet after being punished by the NFL.

The NFL releases its list of fines every Saturday and this time the league revealed that the Cowboys guard was among them.

Booker was hit with a fine of $11,941 for unnecessary roughness (late hit) in the fourth quarter of the Week 6 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The infraction came at 6:43 in the fourth quarter. Booker did get flagged for the late hit, costing the Cowboys 15 yards. Booker got bailed out on the next play, though, as the Packers committed a roughing the passer penalty on the next play.

Booker wasn't the only player to get hit with a fine, as Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden also took a hit to his bank account for unsportsmanlike conduct (taunting) in the first quarter at 7:47. Golden was flagged, also.

We'll see if both players appeal, but if they choose not to or simply aren't successful, Golden's and Booker's fine money will be donated to two different foundations, the NFL notes.

The Professional Athletes Foundation was created to "support Legends in need," while the NFL Foundation supports "the health, safety and wellness of athletes across all levels, including youth football and the communities that support the game."

On average since 2011, NFL fines have contributed about $4 million per year to those great causes.

Another great year for Tyler Booker

Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Booker (52) at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Booker had a fantastic rookie season in 2025 and he has picked up right where he left off.

The 2025 first-round pick has posted a pass-blocking grade of 69.8, per Pro Football Focus, and he has yet to allow a sack and has given up just seven pressures. His PFF pass-blocking grade ranks 22nd among guards, and it is currently over seven points higher than his 2025 mark.

Booker has been even better as a run-blocker, with his 80.0 PFF grade ranking 12th at the position. That is also better than his 2025 mark, when he posted a 76.9.

Not only has Booker been an elite guard, he is also one of the team's leaders, as evidenced by his being voted to the team's leadership council during the offseason.

“We knew what we were getting with Tyler,” head coach Brian Schottenheimer said of Booker during the offseason.

“When we drafted him, we knew that he was an elite person, an elite human being," he added. He was all about our five core values of putting the team first, working hard, competing, loving football, and being about the brotherhood.”

Safe to say, Booker has been everything the Cowboys could've hoped for, and then some.

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