One Trade That Could Still Transform the Dallas Cowboys Offseason

The Dallas Cowboys have had one heck of an offseason.

Jerry Jones and Co. entered the offseason in desperate need of an overhaul on defense, and that is exactly what the team has pulled off.

But we'd be lying if we said the Cowboys have completely secured every position. There is no doubt a lot of promise on the defense, but the unit is short on certainty. One position with existing question marks is linebacker.

DeMarvion Overshown has been unable to stay healthy during his career, Dee Winters is probably best served as a third linebacker, and Jaishawn Barham and Shemar James are unproven.

If the Cowboys want to shore up the position before the start of the season, they should be exploring both the trade and free agent markets for a more established player.

A Jordyn Brooks trade would transform Cowboys' offseason

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One way to move the defense more in the direction of certainty from just promising is to go out and acquire Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks.

Brooks has established himself as one of the better linebackers in the NFL over the past two seasons, and especially in 2025, when Brooks was a first-team All-Pro and ranked third in run defense grade and 11th in pass-rush grade among linebackers, per Pro Football Focus.

Brooks also led the NFL with 183 tackles and added 13 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, three passes defensed and one fumble recovery.

With their question marks at linebacker and struggles in the pass-rush and in run defense in 2025, Brooks would be just what the doctor ordered for the Cowboys.

Is Jordyn Brooks available for trade?

Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker and Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

While we know the Cowboys have reportedly inquired about a trade for Brooks this offseason, there haven't been rumors suggesting Miami is actually willing to trade him.

However, it does make sense for Miami to. Brooks is in the final year of his contract and will turn 29 in October. The timelines of Miami's rebuild and Brooks' prime don't line up and the Dolphins could certainly use more draft capital to aid that rebuild.

And we've already seen that Miami is willing to deal off valuable assets after the Dolphins traded Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos.

Can Cowboys afford Jordyn Brooks?

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks. | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Unlike a Maxx Crosby trade, there is actually a realistic scenario in which Dallas can afford a deal for Brooks.

The veteran linebacker will probably garner a third-round pick in return, and maybe a throw-in like a late Day 3 pick to get a trade across the finish line. The Cowboys have all four of their Day 2 selections over the next two years and six late- Day 3 picks.

The financial situation is where it gets a bit tricky, but it's doable. The Cowboys only have $5.4 million in cap space and will need money to get through the season with. Even still, Dallas can probably make it work with Brooks' $7.8 million base salary.

When it comes to a contract extension, the Cowboys would be wise to get something done in order to make sure Brooks isn't a one-year rental, but it doesn't appear a new deal is required for Brooks, who has shown zero signs of holding out thus far.

All in all, a trade for Brooks can be done, and it's a move Dallas should seriously consider in order to add some much-needed certainty to a defense that is lacking in that area.