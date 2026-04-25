Cowboys Fell Short In All-Pro LB Pursuit Before Dee Winters Draft Day Trade

The Dallas Cowboys did not have a pick during the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, but the team still managed to pull off a big move shortly after Day 2 kicked off on Friday night.

Dallas swung a trade with the San Francisco 49ers for linebacker Dee Winters, adding to one of the biggest weaknesses on the team's roster. The Cowboys sent a fifth-round pick to San Francisco in exchange for Winters, who immediately improves the linebacking corps.

The Cowboys reportedly began discussing a potential trade for Winters after a previous deal with the 49ers, which sent star defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to San Francisco for a third-round pick.

According to Cowboys insider Todd Archer, the team was exploring all options to fill the linebacker vacancy, including trades with the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins. Dallas expressed interest in Texans Pro Bowl Azeez Al-Shaiir, along with Miami Dolphins All-Pro Jordyn Brooks. Ultimately, the asking price was too high, and Winters got the nod.

Dallas Cowboys Eyed All-Pro Jordyn Brooks

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks runs on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

There were several rumblings about the Cowboys being linked to Brooks in the lead-up to the draft, but nothing ever came to fruition. Brooks, who will turn 29 years old during the season, was born in Dallas, starred at Stratford High School in Houston, and played college ball in Lubbock at Texas Tech.

It would have been a great homecoming for the All-Pro linebacker, who recorded 183 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, and 3.5 sacks last season, but instead, the Cowboys turned to another Texas native and got the job done.

Winters Is Coming

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dee Winters before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Just like Brooks, Winters grew up playing football in Texas and was a two-way star at Burton High School outside of Texas. He became a three-star recruit as a safety before signing with the TCU Horned Frogs. Winters was converted to linebacker, where he exceled and earned first-team All-Big 12 honors during his final season in Fort Worth.

Now, Winters gets to return to the Dallas-Fort Worth area and utilize his versatility as a perfect scheme fit for Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

Interestingly enough, Archer notes that Winters was in the process of buying a house in Arlington when he was informed of the trade, so it was just meant to happen.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —