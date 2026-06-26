Explaining Dallas Cowboys' Salary Cap Situation After Mandatory Minicamp

As the Dallas Cowboys turn the page from mandatory minicamp to the summer break, which precedes training camp next month, we are taking a look at how much cap space the team has in order to make any moves before the start of the regular season.

According to Over The Cap, the Cowboys don't have much cap space to work with ahead of training camp, with Dallas sporting just $5.4 million currently.

That ranks as the third-lowest amount in the NFL and is ahead of only the Pittsburgh Steelers ($3.1 million) and Kansas City Chiefs ($4.1 million).

The Cowboys have successfully locked up all seven of their draft picks, so there's no more work to be done on that front that will put a dent in their current total.

While on the surface that $5.4 million is enough to make a fairly significant move before camp, we can't forget that the Cowboys need cap space to make moves in the regular season and what they have now is about the floor of what teams want for that purpose.

Dead money is a problem

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

One issue for the Cowboys' cap space situation is dead money. In 2026, The Cowboys have $42.4 million in dead money, with five players accounting for $1.6 million or more each.

Retired offensive lineman Zack Martin and defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa, who was traded to the San Francisco 49ers earlier this offseason, are responsible for north of $15 million each.

Here's the top five dead-cap hits for 2026:

Osa Odighizuwa: $16 million

Zack Martin: $15.2 million

Trevon Diggs: $5.8 million

Mazi Smith: $1.66 million

Donovan Wilson: $1.65 million

Cowboys' top-10 cap hits for 2026

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Quarterback Dak Prescott holds the largest cap hit on the team for 2026 at a whopping $43.5 million. He is the only player on the Cowboys to be north of $30 million.

Two other players are above $20 million, including wide receiver George Pickens ($27.2 million), who is on the franchise tag, and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams ($21.6 million).

The full top 10 of the biggest cap hits for the Cowboys this coming season are as follows:

1. Dak Prescott: $43.5 million

2. George Pickens: $27.2 million

3. Quinnen Williams: $21.6 million

4. CeeDee Lamb: $19.6 million

5. DaRon Bland: $17.01 million

6. Kenny Clark: $12.7 million

7. Jake Ferguson: $10.4 million

8. Tyler Smith: $10.3 million

9. Terence Steele: $8.7 million

10. Malik Hooker: $6.5 million

The Cowboys are going to find themselves in a tight spot once again in 2027, with Dallas projected to be $15.5 million over the cap with 63 players under contract.

Prescott's and Lamb's deals in particular will need to be addressed because they will account for cap hits of $76 million and $46 million, respectively, next year.