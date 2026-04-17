Wide receiver might not be a major need for the Dallas Cowboys entering the 2026 NFL draft, but they should still continue to add young talent to develop for the future.

One player who they've done their homework on is Oregon's Malik Benson. A potential Day 3 pick, Benson recently spoke with On SI reporter Bri Amaranthus about a meeting he had with the Cowboys during the NFL Combine.

Benson said Dallas surprised him when they brought up some community service that he had done while playing for Alabama. He added that he doesn't often hear anyone bring that up, and was impressed with the amount of research Dallas had done.

"People don't ever bring that up - when you're doing community service, I don't want any pats on the back just because I'm doing things for the community… But, once they brought that up, I was like, ‘man, these teams really do their research on everything.’ There is not one thing that they don't know," Benson told Amaranthus.

The Cowboys have been looking for "culture changers" under head coach Brian Schottenheimer, so it would make sense that they were interested in Benson's work in the community. As for the work he did, Benson said he visited elementary schools and participated in turkey drives as well.

Malik Benson has big-play potential

Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson celebrates a touchdown reception as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Benson did a lot of traveling throughout his collegiate career, starting at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas. From there, he spent one year with Alabama, one with Florida State, and one with Oregon.

He had modest numbers with the Crimson Tide and Seminoles before putting up impressive numbers in 2025 with the Ducks. Benson recorded 43 receptions for 719 yards and six touchdowns. Of those six touchdowns, five of them were from 40-yards or more and he averaged 16.7 yards per catch.

At the NFL Combine, Benson ran a 4.37 in the 40-yard dash and that speed was evident on tape. The 6-foot, 189-pounder might be a developmental player, but he has big-play potential.

Cowboys had recent success developing a late-round WR

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy looks on before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Dallas had success recently developing a late-round wideout with Ryan Flournoy breaking out in 2025. A sixth-round pick out of Southeast Missouri State in 2024, Flournoy had just 10 receptions as a rookie.

During his second season, he had 40 receptions for 475 yards and four touchdowns. He's emerged as the team's WR3 and has the potential to do even more in 2026.

Benson isn't guaranteed to have similar success, but Schottenheimer and his staff have shown they can help players develop at the pro level.

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