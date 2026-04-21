Sleeper RB Prospect Jordon Vaughn Fits Cowboys’ Draft Mold Perfectly

Defense has been getting all the attention for the Dallas Cowboys leading up to the 2026 NFL draft, and rightly so.

Dallas was terrible on that side of the ball in 2025, leading to an overhaul. They fired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and brought in Christian Parker, who has extensive experience coaching defensive backs.

Parker has more talent to work with as well after the Cowboys traded for outside linebacker Rashan Gary, then signed defensive end Jonathan Bullard, safeties Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke, and cornerback Cobie Durant. Even with those additions, Dallas is expected to add defenders with the majority of their picks in the draft.

That doesn’t mean they won’t look for some help on offense, especially if a potential hidden gem can be found in the later rounds. One player who could fit that mold is Abilene Christian’s Jordon Vaughn.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds, Vaughn is an absolute bruiser. He ran for 663 yards with eight touchdowns in 2025, while averaging 5.9 yards per attempt.

According to Clarence Hill, he’s more than just a power back and has already had contact with the Cowboys.

How Jordon Vaughn fits with the Cowboys

Abilene Christian running back Jordon Vaughn slips past Tarleton State linebacker A.J. Owens. | Ronald W. Erdrich/Reporter-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Vaughn’s fit with Dallas could come down to one simple thing: his size.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer wasn’t shy about expressing his love for big running backs last season, even turning to some Sir Mix-a-Lot during practice at one point.

Dallas had a lot of success on the ground with Javonte Williams in 2025. The 220-pound Williams wore defenses down with his punishing style, en route to a career-high 1,201 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns.

The Houston native, who began his collegiate career at Wyoming, would not only fill Schottenheimer’s desire for a bruiser, but he’s a former track star who possesses breakaway speed, something that the Cowboys didn’t have much of in the backfield last year.

Cowboys have a young, unproven group of backup RBs

Dallas Cowboys RB Jaydon Blue celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the New York Giants. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Dallas had an entirely new running backs corps in 2025. Williams, who was signed in the offseason, was the starter all year and initially, Miles Sanders was the No. 2 option.

When he was lost for the year to a knee injury, Dallas gave rookie fifth-round pick Jaydon Blue a chance, but he eventually lost snaps to Malik Davis.

This year, Davis and Blue will battle for the RB2 role, but 2025 seventh-round pick Phil Mafah shouldn’t be counted out either. Schottenheimer recently expressed confidence in the group, but challenged them all to step up.

Adding Vaughn to the mix would give them one more option, while potentially pushing those ahead of him.

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