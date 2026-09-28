It's one thing to lose a game in the NFL, but it's another thing to lose the way the Dallas Cowboys did in Week 3 to the Baltimore Ravens in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Not only did the Cowboys suffer a heartbreaking defeat on a last-second field goal, the loss was set up long before that with poor coaching and execution on both sides of the ball during the contest.

We'll go over the coaching issues and more as we take a look at the Cowboys who saw their stocks rise and fall the most in the Week 3 loss to the Ravens.

Falling: Brian Schottenheimer

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Maracana Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schottenheimer's play-calling was just perplexing on Sunday. Don't believe us? Just ask Schottenheimer himself.

“I give it a F," Schottenheimer said of his play-calling after the game, per Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.

Schottenheimer said he "over-coached" Dak Prescott on the third-down play near the end of regulation that saw Prescott throw away the ball. Schottenheimer's explanation for what happened didn't help matters, either.

Brian Schottenheimer said on Dak Prescott third down pass to George Pickens he was throwing it away. Schotty said Pickens was open but Prescott is taught to throw it away. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) September 28, 2026

Huh? Yeah, exactly.

Why the Cowboys didn't run it near the goal line with Javonte Williams, who was having a great game, is beyond explanation.

There were more coaching blunders on Sunday, including having Brandon Aubrey kick the ball into the end zone for a touchback before the Ravens ripped the Cowboys' hearts out to win the contest after a long completion and a field goal.

The more time passes, the more it becomes abundantly clear that Schottenheimer just isn't the right man for this job.

Rising: Javonte Williams

Football - NFL - Baltimore Ravens v Dallas Cowboys - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - September 27, 2026 Dallas Cowboys' Javonte Williams in action with Baltimore Ravens' Malaki Starks REUTERS/Sergio Moraes | REUTERS

For the first time this season, the Cowboys actually got a significant contribution from the rushing attack.

Williams finished with 19 carries for 98 yards and one touchdown, which is 5.2 yards per carry, over two yards higher than what he averaged over the first two games.

Welcome back, Javonte.

Falling: T.J. Bass

Jul 29, 2026; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys guard T.J. Bass (66) at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 48 pass-blocking snaps, Bass posted a horrific 33.3 pass-blocking grade and surrendered five pressures. Things weren't much better in run-blocking, with Bass posting a 46.9 grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

We're starting to see why Bass is a backup. Tyler Smith will be eligible to come off injured reserve after this week. Hopefully Smith will be ready immediately.

Rising: Jaishawn Barham

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham (55) on defense during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barham made two huge run stops in the fourth quarter on running back Derrick Henry, including one at the goal line on fourth down during the fourth quarter. It was a much-needed spark for a Cowboys run defense that showed no life on Sunday.

Along with his two tackles for loss, Barham posted six run stops and seven tackles in total, and he added a pressure for good measure.

At this rate, the Cowboys must keep Barham as the starter over Dee Winters when DeMarvion Overshown gets back. Dallas may be better served rotating Overshown and Winters, anyway, given the former's injury history.

Falling: Christian Parker and the defense

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We've been wanting to see less soft zone and a bit more man from the Cowboys after the defense has been routinely getting torched in the former this season. Well, Parker gave it to us, except he did so at the worst time possible.

Parker opted for man coverage on the second-to-last play of the fourth quarter that saw Baltimore get the completion it needed to attempt and ultimately make the game-winning field goal.

The problem, as former head coach Mike Tomlin broke down on NBC, is that most teams opt to play zone in that situation because it's the best approach to avoiding exactly what happened. Tomlin called the decision to play man there "negligent."

Mike Tomlin breaks down the Cowboys' "negligent" defensive approach in the Rio finish vs. the Ravens. 🏈🎙️ #NFL https://t.co/HM4OjvoaUD pic.twitter.com/NI1EwD4Zub — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 28, 2026

Hard to argue with Tomlin there. This is just the latest blunder in a long line of them for Parker, who has now shown up in our stock report as a faller twice in three weeks. If you had all of your life savings in the Parker stock, you'd be near zero.

All of this and we haven't even touched on the fact that it was yet another poor showing from the Cowboys' defense overall after surrendering 192 yards on the ground and 34 points.

In the pass-rush, the Cowboys didn't finish one of their 12 pressures with a sack, continuing the same old trend.

We can definitely blame the players and the injuries for what the defense has put on tape this season, but Parker has not been good, either.

Rising: George Pickens

Football - NFL - Baltimore Ravens v Dallas Cowboys - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - September 27, 2026 Dallas Cowboys' George Pickens reacts REUTERS/Sergio Moraes | REUTERS

Pickens had his most productive game of the season in Week 3, with the veteran wideout recording seven catches for 82 yards. That was more yardage output than he had in the first two contests combined.

The Cowboys will hope this is a sign of things to come because Dallas clearly needs its offense firing on all cylinders in order to win games because the defense isn't stopping anyone.

Falling: Brandon Aubrey

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey (17) kicks as punter Bryan Anger (5) holds the ball during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Maracana Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aubrey kicked not one but two kickoffs out of bounds during the game. He also kicked a touchback late in the fourth quarter that helped set the Ravens up with good enough field position to eventually score in seven seconds and win the game.

Granted, Schottenheimer admitted that was his decision, but he made that decision because of Aubrey's struggles on kickoffs.

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