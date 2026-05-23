Cowboys Insider Believes Dallas Will Add Another Linebacker Before Season

There were no real strengths on the Dallas Cowboys' defense in 2025, but one of their more glaring issues was at linebacker.

They leaned heavily on Kenneth Murray, who struggled mightily and had a 38.8 overall grade from PFF. They also had to start rookie fifth-round pick Shemar James, who showed flashes, but wasn't ready for the role he had to take on.

Despite the issues at the position, the Cowboys haven't made many moves this offseason. They did well in adding Dee Winters in a draft-day trade with the San Francisco 49ers, giving them a quality starter. They also have DeMarvion Overshown, who can be a game-changer, but comes with question marks due to health.

Cowboys expected to add another inside linebacker

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown looks on before the game against the Baltimore Ravens. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

That's why Cowboys insider Jon Machota says he can see them adding someone either before training camp or right before the season begins. He does believe Overshown is forgotten at times, but the injuries are a concern.

"Overshown is a guy that I kind of think is a little forgotten sometimes because of the injuries, and if he can stay healthy, he would be a really interesting piece to all of this, because I still maintain that inside linebacker spot to me, I just don't think it's done there yet," Machota said on Cowboys Collective. "I still think there's another move to be made there, whether it be before training camp or right before the season starts."

This approach isn't a bad idea since it gives the Cowboys time to see what the players they currently have on their roster are capable of. It also keeps them from adding someone who could be a progress stopper should James come into camp and look significantly better than he did in 2025. The same could be true with Barham, who has the talent to surprise people during his rookie season.

Which free agents are available?

Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner on the field during a game against the Atlanta Falcons. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

There are some decent options available if the Cowboys do go through their offseason programs and decide they can't lean on their younger players.

One name that's been connected to them often is Bobby Wagner, who has ties to Brian Schottenheimer dating back to their time with the Seattle Seahawks. There's also Bobby Okereke, who was previously on the Indianapolis Colts while Klayton Adams worked with their tight ends and offensive line.

Other options could include Shaq Thompson, who dealt with injuries of his own, but was a factor for the Buffalo Bills in 2025.

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