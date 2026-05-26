Cowboys Veteran Warns Not To Sleep on Underrated Aspect of LT Overton's Game

Not a lot is expected of Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman LT Overton when it comes to his ability as a pass-rusher.

The fourth-round pick tallied just seven sacks over his four college seasons, including a career-high four in 2025. If there's one trend that's promising for Overton as a pass-rusher, it's that he upped his sack totals in each of his last two years.

Another reason for hope that Overton can make an impact getting after the quarterback is defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia, who is optimistic about the rookie's skills after watching him in practice.

“But I'm watching it. He moves well," Ogbonnia said of Overton, according to Connor Livesay of Blogging the Boys. "He definitely has rush capability. He has that in his body. I think he’s going to surprise some people there.”

Dallas Cowboys defensive end LT Overton goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Ogbonnia complimented Overton on his power and explosiveness off the line, also, and sees another strong run-stuffer out of Alabama.

"He's looking explosive, he’s looking powerful. You can tell you have that 'Bama style run defensive play that all of the Bama defense lineman have," Ogbonnia said.

Clearly we shouldn't be sleeping on Overton's abilities as a pass-rusher.

How LT Overton fits in Cowboys' defense

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman LT Overton at the NFL Scouting Combine | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While Overton has inside/outside versatility, his best spot at the next level figures to be on the inside. Part of the reason we think that is the case is because of his athleticism, which translates better to defensive tackle than edge rusher.

If you plug Overton's measurables into the Relative Athletic Score calculator as an EDGE rusher, he finishes with a lackluster 2.47. If you plug in Overton's numbers as a defensive tackle, his RAS is bumped up significantly to 7.15.

While it's clear the Cowboys plan on giving Overton looks at multiple spots upfront, defensive tackle is where defensive coordinator Christian Parker sees Overton playing most.

"Christian Parker says he sees Cowboys fourth-round pick LT Overton as a defensive tackle in his system," Tommy Yarrish of DallasCowboys.com reported.

"[Cowboys DL coach Marcus Dixon] has a good plan for him. Whether it's the three, the 4i, playing some five. We really see a versatile player. He plays a violent style, he uses his hands well, he plays with a good power base. He's been in different alignments already, so it's going to be even more comfortable for him here," Paker said.

The Cowboys figure to carry five defensive linemen on their initial 53-man roster, a group that should include Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark, Jonathan Bullard, Ogbonnia and Overton.

With the Cowboys running a 3-4 defense, and with Bullard and Ogbonnia not exactly being high-level competition, there is a world in which Overton garners significant snaps in Year 1.

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