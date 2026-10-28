Ranking 6 Edge Rushers Dallas Cowboys Should Target Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline

We are a shade under two weeks away from the 2026 NFL trade deadline on Nov. 10 and the Dallas Cowboys should be shopping around for help along the edge.

Owner Jerry Jones continues to say he's willing to do something to help the Cowboys' struggling defense and adding an edge rusher should be a to priority.

That's because the Cowboys have goten a measly 3.5 sacks from their edge rushers this season, with Donovan Ezeiruaku tallying 1.5 and Rashan Gary and Malachi Lawrence having one apiece.

Knowing that, here's a look at six edge rushers who could be available, ranked from best to worst.

1. Maxx Crosby

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warms up before the start of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys need to swing for the fences at edge rusher and the five-time Pro Bowler would be the best option to do so after notching double-digit sacks in three of the last four years.

We know the Cowboys tried to trade for Crosby before they lost out to the Baltimore Ravens back in March, and after seeing what has transpired with their lackluster edge rushers room in 2026, Dallas would almost certainly re-visit such a trade.

However, the Raiders haven't been as bad as expected, so Crosby might be content with staying in Las Vegas at this point. Even still, the Cowboys should keep checking in to see if he might be available before Nov. 10.

Projected trade value: First-round pick

2. Josh Sweat

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) chases after Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There were rumblings during the offseason that Sweat wasn't happy in Arizona, and it's not hard to see why. Not only are the Cardinals rebuilding, Sweat also doesn't have any guaranteed money left on his current deal.

A former Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champ, Sweat has notched 7.5 sacks or more in four of the past five seasons, with two double-digit sack campaigns included in that stretch.

Speaking of that 2024 Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles, Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker was on Philly's staff that year, so there's a connection in Dallas.

The Cowboys continue to be heavily linked to potential interest in Sweat, with ESPN's Jeremy Fowler noting that rival teams "could see him getting moved" and one NFC executive believing that "Dallas makes a lot of sense" as a landing spot for Sweat.

Projected trade value: Third-round pick

3. Khalil Mack

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) is introduced prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 0-6 Los Angeles Chargers should be open to selling off some pieces as they navigate a lost season. Trading Mack, who is on a one-year deal and could very well retire after this season, definitely makes sense.

Mack is long in the tooth at 35 years old, but he's still capable of making an impact, as evidenced by his three sacks in six games this season. He would also bring a much-needed boost to the culture in Dallas.

Projected trade value: Fourth-round pick

4. Will McDonald

New York Jets defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) reacts during player introductions before a game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the New York Jets made a few additions at edge rusher this past offseason, McDonald has seen his playing time dip, so he could be expendable.

McDonald only has two sacks in seven games, but he has shown he's capable of more after posting 18.5 combined over the previous two campaigns.

Along with his past production, the fact that McDonald is under contract through 2027 at a reasonable $14.4 million makes him more attractive.

Projected trade value: Fourth-round pick

5. Jermaine Johnson

Tennessee Titans defensive end Jermaine Johnson II (11) walks off the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Johnson headed for free agency next offseason, and with the Tennessee Titans going nowhere, he could get moved.

Fowler reports that teams consider Johnson a "toss-up to be traded," while also noting that "teams in the market for an edge rusher believe Johnson could be available at the right price."

Johnson has posted three sacks in 2026, which is double what any of Dallas' edge rushers have. He had a career-high 7.5 in 2023 before suffering a major injury. He has posted six sacks in 21 games since then, including three in 14 games last season.

Projected trade value: Fourth-round pick

6. YaYa Diaby

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Yaya Diaby (0) walks off the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be sellers at the deadline with another loss or two in the next few weeks and Diaby stands out as a potential trade candidate because he's on the final year of his rookie deal.

Diaby has posted seven or more sacks in two of his first three years in the NFL, and he has three this season, although all of them came last week in a win over the Carolina Panthers.

Projected trade value: Fourth-round pick

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